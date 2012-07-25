July 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'A' rating on the following Harris
County Hospital District (TX) revenue bonds:
--$82.7 million series 2010 refunding tax-exempt, variable-rate revenue bonds;
underlying rating
--$193.7 million in outstanding 2007A series tax-exempt fixed-rate revenue bonds
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a lien on the pledged revenues of Harris County
Hospital District (HCHD or the district) excluding ad valorem tax revenue, and a
debt service reserve fund.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG LIQUIDITY: HCHD's balance sheet exhibits strong liquidity metrics that
exceed Fitch's 'A' category medians. Fitch believes the robust liquidity
mitigates concerns over HCHD's historically weak profitability. However, HCHD
has been building its liquidity position over the last several years in
anticipation of future capital spending with approximately $200 million of board
designated funds earmarked for its multi-year capital plan.
TAXING CAPABILITY: Support from ad valorem tax revenues has significantly offset
operating expenses, with HCHD having received $511.6 million in fiscal 2012
(Feb. 28 year end) and $504.5 million in fiscal 2011. However, profitability is
still weak with a 1.9% operating margin in fiscal 2012 compared to negative 1.2%
in fiscal 2011.
INCREASED MEDICAID AND DSH/UPL FUNDING: In fiscal 2012, HCHD received increased
disproportionate share funds (DSH) and upper payment limit (UPL)) funding that
totaled $224 million compared to $185 million in fiscal 2011 and 2010. The
increase in funding was due to the redesign of Texas' Medicaid program under a
federal waiver. As a safety net provider, HCHD is highly susceptible to changes
in DSH/UPL funding levels.
ONGOING CAPITAL PROJECTS: HCHD is nearing the completion of Phase I and is
ramping up spending on Phase II of its master facility plan. The multi-year
capital plan focuses on expanding HCHD's ambulatory network, renovating existing
facilities and increasing patient capacity and access.
SAFETY NET PROVIDER: HCHD's position as the safety net provider for Harris
County, Texas provides for significant community and legislative support.
CREDIT PROFILE
Fitch's analysis is based on HCHD and its component units, which includes a
health maintenance organization (Community Health Choice) and a foundation. In
fiscal 2012, HCHD generated $1.84 billion of operating revenues, composed of
$547.2 million net patient service revenue (includes $238.6 million of bad debt
expense classified as deduction from revenue in the audited financials), $511.6
million of ad valorem tax revenue (classified as non-operating revenue in the
audited financials), $224.3 million of DSH/UPL funding, $512.6 million of
premium revenue, and $45.2 million of other revenue.
Strong Liquidity
Fitch views the district's strong balance sheet as a credit strength and as a
mitigant against systemically-weak profitability. As of Feb. 29, 2012, the
district had $850.1 million in unrestricted cash and investments, which equated
to 204.2 days cash on hand and 303.3% cash to debt, which exceed Fitch's
respective 'A' category medians of 194.1 days and 113.8%. Fitch notes that for
the hospital only, unrestricted cash and investments totaled $681.6 million at
Feb. 29, 2012. Fitch also believes this cash position provides financial
flexibility against an operating profile that may have cash flow pressures due
to the timing of the receipt of a majority of its revenue sources (tax revenue
and supplemental DSH/UPL funding).
Weak Profitability
The district has the ability to levy taxes, which generated $511.6 million of ad
valorem tax revenue in fiscal 2012 compared to $504.5 million in fiscal 2011 and
$528.6 million in fiscal 2010. The tax rate has been held at $0.1921/$100 of
assessed value for the past seven years and the Harris County Commissioners
Court has the ability to raise the tax rate to a maximum of $0.75; however,
management doesn't anticipates a change in the tax rate over the medium term.
Fitch views this ability favorably as it supports the district's public mission
as a safety net provider in Harris County. However, HCHD's profitability remains
weak for its rating level.
In fiscal 2012, the district reported a favorable operating income of $35
million compared to an operating loss of $22.3 million in fiscal 2011. Fitch
notes that the improved profitability reflects the higher level of DSH/UPL
funding in FY 2012 in addition to better revenue cycle management and cost
control measures. Through the three-months ended May 31, 2012, the hospital only
is behind budget due to an unfavorable shift in its payor mix. The hospital only
has a break-even budget for fiscal 2013.
Role as a Safety Net Provider
As typical of public safety-net hospitals, the district's payor mix is heavily
concentrated in Medicaid, self-pay and charity care, which combined, accounted
for 86% of the district's FY 2012 gross revenues, and is up from 84.5% in the
prior year. Given its payor mix, the district receives large supplemental DSH
and UPL funding. The increased funding in fiscal 2012 reflects the change in the
distribution of UPL funding under Texas' redesigned Medicaid program that
received federal approval under a 1115 waiver in December 2011. The redesigned
program redirects UPL funding over the next five years (through 2016) into a new
reform plan that allows the state to expand Medicaid managed care, improve
Medicaid services, and reward performance for quality and lower costs.
Capital Spending Continues
Capital spending totaled $75 million in fiscal 2012 (159.5% of depreciation
expense) compared to $67 million in fiscal 2011 and $73 million in fiscal 2010.
Completion of Phase I and construction of Phase II projects are behind schedule
as the district has elected to slow the pace of construction in response to the
ailing economy. Similarly, the district is still reviewing and evaluating
several elements of Phase III.
As of June 30, 2012, the total cost of Phase I is $183, down from $208 million,
with approximately $10 million remaining to be spent. The total cost of Phase II
is $115 million, up from $108.2 million, due to unanticipated additional
renovation work at HCHD's Ben Taub facility. Lastly, Phase III is now projected
to cost $69 million, down from an earlier estimate of $73 million. The capital
budget for fiscal 2013 is only $45 million. As of May 31, 2012, HCHD has $18.7
million in bond project funds for Phase I projects, which will soon be expended;
and $181.1 million in Board-Designated funds for future expansion projects
(phases II & III).
Debt Profile
The district's debt burden is low with MADS composing only 1.1% of revenue,
which compares favorably to Fitch's 'A' medians of 2.9%. MADS coverage for the
hospital only was 3x for fiscal 2012. Total debt is $280.3 million and includes
$193.7 million of series 2007A which are in fixed-rate mode and $82.7 million of
series 2010 variable-rate demand bonds. The series 2010 bonds are backed by a
letter of credit by JP Morgan Chase, which expires in September 2013. The
district has a fixed payor swap associated with the 2010 bonds, with a current
mark-to-market value of negative $10.9 million as of Feb. 29, 2012, which
currently does not require collateral posting.
Stable Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects Fitch's belief that the district will
prudently execute its capital plan without significantly impacting its liquidity
position.
About the Organization
Harris County Hospital District (HCHD) is the fifth largest metropolitan health
system in the country, and consists of three hospitals: 506-operated-bed Ben
Taub General Hospital, 258-operated-bed LBJ Hospital, and 49-bed Quentin Mease
Community Hospital, 12 primary care outpatient clinics, various school-based
clinics, and other ambulatory sites. In addition, the system includes a
foundation and a 225,000 member Medicaid Health Maintenance Organization. HCHD
covenants to provide only annual disclosure to bondholders, via the Municipal
Securities Rulemaking Board's EMMA system, which Fitch views negatively.