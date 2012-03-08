March 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Xerox Corp.'s (Xerox) proposed offering of senior unsecured notes. Net proceeds from the offering will be used to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $10.8 billion of debt is affected by Fitch's action, including Xerox's undrawn $2 billion credit facility. Xerox's ratings and Stable Outlook continue to reflect: --Services growth led by business process outsourcing, as well as color growth, should more than offset revenue declines related to black-and-white (B&W) print, particularly in high-end production printing. --Substantial recurring revenue from long-term services contracts, rentals and financing, and supplies (83% of total revenue). --Solid liquidity supported by $902 million of cash at Dec. 31, 2011, $1.9 billion of availability, net of outstanding commercial paper, under a $2 billion revolving credit facility (RCF), staggered debt maturities and consistent free cash flow (FCF). Fitch believes FCF (post-dividends) will continue to exceed $1 billion annually through 2013, despite increased cash pension contributions. --A highly diverse revenue mix and reduced exposure to the slow-growth print industry as a result of the acquisition of Affiliated Computer Services, LLC (ACS). --The company's continued investments in research and development support a broad and strong product portfolio, particularly in color and high-end production printing. --Management's conservative financial policies and strong commitment to maintaining an investment grade rating. Fitch's credit concerns continue to center on: --B&W revenue pressures primarily due to declining installs, machines in field (MIF) and associated post-sale revenue from high-end production digital presses used in transaction printing. --The aggregate $1.5 billion underfunding of worldwide defined benefit (DB) pension plans on a projected benefit obligation basis as of year-end 2011, up from $1.1 billion in the prior year. The lower funded status primarily reflects a 50 basis point decline in the discount rate to 4.7%. Total contributions are expected to be $560 million in 2012. In 2011, Xerox contributed $556 million to its DB plans, consisting of $426 million of cash and $130 million of Xerox stock. --New managed print services with existing Xerox clients could cannibalize equipment and post-sale revenue by reducing printing costs by up to 30%, potentially offset by cross-selling opportunities for other Xerox products and services. --The print industry is intensely competitive, resulting in consistent equipment pricing pressure, particularly office products. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Xerox's solid liquidity was supported by $902 million of cash, an undrawn $2 billion RCF maturing December 2016 and consistent FCF. Financial covenants in the RCF agreement consist of minimum total interest coverage of 3 times (x) and maximum total leverage of 3.75x. In the latest 12 months (LTM) ended Dec. 31, 2011, Fitch estimates FCF (post-dividends) was $1.2 billion compared with nearly $2 billion in the year-ago period due to pension contributions and start-up costs on services contracts. In the past eight years, annual FCF consistently exceeded $1 billion, except for 2008 when the company paid a $615 million securities litigation settlement, resulting in $450 million of FCF. Total debt with equity credit was $8.8 billion on Dec. 31, 2011, primarily consisting of approximately $8.4 billion of senior unsecured debt and $349 million of convertible preferred stock, which Fitch assigns 50% equity credit. As of Dec. 31, 2011, $6 billion, or 68%, of total debt supported Xerox's financing business based on a debt to equity ratio of 7:1 for the financing assets. Xerox's net financing assets, consisting of receivables and equipment on operating leases, totaled $6.9 billion compared with $7.2 billion in the prior year. Fitch estimates term debt maturities in 2012-2016 and thereafter, adjusted for the February 2012 debt exchange, are $1.1 billion, $425 million, $1.1 billion, $1.3 billion, $951 million and $3.6 billion, respectively. Proceeds from the debt offering will satisfy the vast majority of Xerox's refinancing requirements in 2012 followed by very manageable maturities of $425 million in 2013. Fitch believes future material debt reduction is unlikely due to the financing business and expected maintenance of $2.5 billion - $3 billion of core debt in the capital structure. Fitch estimates total leverage (total debt/operating EBITDA) and core (non-financing) leverage were 2.8x and 1x at Dec. 31, 2011, respectively, compared with 3x and 1x in the year ago period. Total interest coverage (total operating EBITDA/interest expense) and core (non-financing) interest coverage was 6.6x and 11.1x at Dec. 31, 2011, respectively, compared with 5x and 7.4x in the year ago period. Fitch projects core leverage will remain near 1x and core interest coverage will be low double digits through 2013. Sizable acquisitions could result in a temporary spike in leverage, but Fitch anticipates the company would subsequently reallocate FCF toward debt reduction to restore its credit profile, similar to the ACS acquisition. However, Fitch expects the vast majority of acquisitions should be $25 million - $50 million and funded with FCF. Fitch currently rates Xerox and its wholly owned subsidiary, ACS as follows: Xerox --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Revolving credit facility (RCF) 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB'; --Commercial paper (CP) 'F2'. ACS --IDR 'BBB'; --Senior notes 'BBB'. 