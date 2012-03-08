March 8 - The number of entities poised for upgrades decreased since our most recent report to 223 from 228 as of Feb. 29, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Bond Upgrade Potential In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: Potential Upgrades At The Lowest Level In Nearly Two Years." We define potential upgrades as issuers that have either positive outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications across rating categories 'AA+' to 'B-'. "The count of potential upgrades has steadily decreased since May 2011," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "The Feb. 29 count is the lowest since April 2010." The gap between potential upgrades and downgrades widened further in February, as the number of potential downgrades decreased to 483 from 487 a month ago. Standard & Poor's assigns a negative or positive outlook or places a rating on CreditWatch when it believes that the rating may change within two years or less. CreditWatch status indicates the potential short-term direction of a credit rating change. It depends on identifiable events and short-term trends and is typically resolved within 90 days. An outlook indicates the potential direction of a credit rating change over the intermediate to long term--generally within six months to two years. A developing outlook indicates that Standard & Poor's could either raise or lower the rating. CreditWatch status and outlooks can be strong predictors of ratings behavior, both in the aggregate and by rating category, region, or sector. A positive outlook or a rating on CreditWatch positive is a good leading indicator of an upgrade. Global Fixed Income Research published a long-term study that corroborates this (for more details, see "CreditWatch And Rating Outlooks Provide Powerful Warning Signals," published Aug. 7, 2007, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The study found that 66% of issuers with ratings on CreditWatch positive and 46% of those with positive outlooks were subsequently upgraded. At the time of the study, outlooks were most often resolved within one year, and CreditWatch status had an average duration of 91 days. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.