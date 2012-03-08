March 8 - Fitch Ratings expects to rate Ares Capital Corporation's
(Ares) $150 million unsecured convertible notes 'BBB'. The notes will
mature in March 2017. Proceeds are expected to be used to repay or repurchase
outstanding borrowings, which may include secured debt under the company's
revolving facilities, and for other general corporate purposes, which may
include funding investments in its investment backlog and pipeline.
Given that a portion of the proceeds are expected to be used to repay or
repurchase outstanding borrowings, Fitch does not envision there being a
material impact on the company's leverage levels as a result of the convertible
note issuance.
Fitch expects to assign the following rating:
Ares Capital Corporation
--$150 million unsecured convertible notes 'BBB'.
Fitch currently rates Ares as follows:
Ares Capital Corporation
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Senior secured debt 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB';
--Unsecured convertible notes 'BBB'.
Allied Capital Corporation
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16. 2011);
--'Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria' (Dec. 23, 2011).
