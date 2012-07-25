July 25 - U.S. prime money market fund (MMF) exposures to Eurozone banks declined 33% during the month of June 2012 and now represent approximately 8% of total MMF assets, according to Fitch Ratings' study of the exposures of the 10 largest U.S. prime MMFs. This figure represents a record low during Fitch's period of study going back to end- 2006. Aggregate MMF allocations to the rest of Europe declined moderately with decreasing exposure to U.K. banks partially offset by increased allocations to Nordic banks. Outside of Europe, MMF exposures to Japanese banks have doubled since May-2011 and are now at their highest level, at almost 12% of total fund assets, over Fitch's study period. Holdings of Canadian and Australian banks remained relatively steady. 'Money fund disengagement stems from both ongoing risk aversion and heightened caution by some European banks and their regulators on using this potentially volatile form of funding,' said Robert Grossman, Managing Director, Fitch Macro Credit Research. The 15 largest exposures to individual banks collectively represent approximately 43% of total MMF assets. Consistent with Fitch's findings, only one Eurozone institution remained within the top-15, compared with three Eurozone banks at end-May 2012 and seven at end-May 2011. Holdings of short-term U.S. Treasuries and agencies continue to exceed 20% of MMF assets, another sign of risk aversion. Additionally, almost 10% of MMF assets are in the form of repos collateralized by Treasurys and Agencies, meaning in effect that roughly one-third of prime MMF assets within Fitch's sample represent Treasury and Agency exposure, versus 20% as of end-May 2011. Fitch will host a teleconference on this report on July 26 at 11:00 a.m. ET, the details of which are below: --Conference ID # 14964768 --Call Leader Name: Robert Grossman --Participant Dial-In (North America): (877) 467-8597 --Participant Dial-In (EMEA/Asia/Latin America): (706) 643-6296 Slides for the teleconference can be downloaded atThe full report 'U.S. Money Fund Exposure and European Banks: Eurozone Hits Fresh Low' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' A video highlighting the study's key findings and background will also be available on the site. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Money Fund Exposure and European Banks: Eurozone Hits Fresh Low