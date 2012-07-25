July 25 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded five classes of Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp., series 2002-CP5 (CSFB 2002-CP5). A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch expected losses across the pool. Fitch modeled losses of 6.38% of the remaining pool; modeled losses of the original pool are at 5.73%, including losses already incurred to date. Fitch has designated 16 loans (22.7%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes 13 specially-serviced loans (16.8%). As of the July 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has reduced by 51.5% to $575.2 million from $1.19 billion at issuance. In addition, 13 loans (53.2%) have been fully defeased. Interest shortfalls totaling $2,296,304 are currently affecting classes J through Q. The largest contributor to modeled losses is a specially serviced loan (1.73%) secured by one office building located in Farmington Hills, MI totaling 89,759 square feet (sf). The loan transferred to special servicing in March 2012 due to imminent default. The sole tenant has terminated its lease as of May 2012, leaving the property unoccupied. Counsel has been retained for possible foreclosure and/or appointment of property receiver, while discussions with the borrower continue regarding other resolutions. The second largest contributor to modeled losses is a loan (1.71%) secured by a 273 unit apartment complex located in San Antonio, TX. The loan was previously in special servicing but transferred back to the master servicer in March 2011. The servicer-reported occupancy has decreased to 69% as of April 2012, and the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is .70 times (x) as of year-end (YE) 2011. An inspection in November 2011 found the property to be in poor condition with some units not being occupied due to mold issues. The third largest contributor to modeled losses is a specially serviced REO portfolio (1.33%) originally consisting of six industrial properties located in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana totaling 612,000 square feet (sf). The loan transferred to special servicing in August 2010 due to imminent default. The six properties were foreclosed, three of which were sold in November 2011. The sale proceeds were used reduce the outstanding debt. The remaining three have yet to be sold. Fitch downgrades and assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) and revises Rating Outlooks as indicated: --$16.3 million class G to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$14.8 million class H to 'BBsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$22.2 million class J to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 40%; --$5.9 million class K to 'CCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 0%; --$8.9 million class L to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%. Fitch also affirms the following classes and assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated: --$394.5 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$41.5 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$22.2 million class C at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$14.8 million class D at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. --$17.8 million class E at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$8.9 million class F at 'AA'sf; Outlook Stable; --$7.3 million class M at 'D'; RE 0%; --$0.0 million class N at 'D'; RE 0%; --$0.0 million class O at 'D'; RE 0%; --$0.0 million class P at 'D'; RE 0%. Class Q, which is not rated by Fitch has been reduced to zero from 14.8 million at issuance due to realized losses. Class A-1 and A-SP have paid in full. Fitch has previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only class A-X. (For additional information on the withdrawal of the rating on the interest-only class, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010.) Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. fixed-rate CMBS transactions is provided in the Dec. 21, 2011 report 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012) --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions