BRIEF-Gee Automotive Holdings raises $76.5 mln in equity financing
* Files to say it has raised $76.5 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $89 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2scq80Y)
July 25 Moody's changes outlook on 17 German banking groups to negative following outlook change on German sovereign and sub-sovereigns
BOSTON, June 6 Prosecutors probing sales of a fentanyl-based drug made by Insys Therapeutics Inc say a former company manager accused of conspiring to defraud insurers into paying for the painkiller has agreed to plead guilty and cooperate with authorities.