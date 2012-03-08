(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- French property company Mercialys has, in our view, a satisfactory business risk profile, underpinned by a resilient, income-producing French retail portfolio that generates stable cash flows. -- We assess Mercialys' financial risk profile as intermediate, reflecting our anticipation of solid cash flow metrics for 2012 and 2013. -- We are assigning our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings to Mercialys. -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that Mercialys will continue to maintain solid credit metrics after it puts into place a more leveraged capital structure in 2012. Rating Action On March 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings to French property company Mercialys. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings reflect our view of Mercialys' "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. Mercialys' "satisfactory" business risk profile is underpinned by its strategy of the long-term holding, renovating, and renting of real estate retail assets with limited exposure to development activities. We view positively the company's good competitive position in a French retail property market that we consider to be relatively stable, given its high barriers to entry and low retail sales volatility. We factor in Mercialys' close business relationship with French retail group Casino Guichard - Perrachon & Cie S.A. (Casino; BBB-/Stable/A-3), which is notably the property company's largest shareholder. We also note Mercialys' good rental income stability track record, stemming from the "Droit au Bail" lease structure, which is a cashable right to lease granted to tenants by landlords, and a low occupancy cost ratio of 9.4%. These factors support the company's high and resilient occupancy rate, which was 98% on Dec. 31, 2011. Mercialys' management is well experienced, in our view, as demonstrated by the company's ability to renew an average of about 400 leases a year. Mercialys' portfolio of assets is large at EUR2.6 billion on Dec. 31, 2011, comprising 121 sites, 84 of which are food-anchored shopping centers in large and midsize French cities. We believe the company's focus on its largest shopping centers, better fitting with its strategy, should improve the overall quality of its portfolio, with a limited impact on its total value. The ratings are constrained by Mercialys' lower geographic and asset diversity than peers rated by Standard & Poor's. We also note that the company's portfolio is smaller and of somewhat lower quality in our opinion than most rated retail real estate investment trusts in Europe. This is emphasized by Mercialys' disposal target, which should halve the number of properties it owns to approximately 60 to 70 in the short to medium term. The company also has some rent concentration on the tenant Casino, which accounted for 19% of its total rental income in 2011. Finally, we expect lower inflation and a difficult consumer market in France that could limit Mercialys' rent growth, although its revenues have historically demonstrated low sensitivity to retail performance. Our assessment of Mercialys' financial score profile as "intermediate" reflects our view of the company's moderate financial policy. This incorporates notably a projected maximum loan-to-value (LTV) target of around 40%, which we see as relatively conservative. We acknowledge the company's strong commitment to issuing a EUR500 million bond in the short term to support the implementation of its new capital structure and the distribution of an exceptional dividend to shareholders. We believe that Mercialys' debt structure should remain well diversified, with consistent access to debt capital markets. The ratings also reflect the strength of Mercialys' debt coverage metrics relative to its peers, which remains a key ratings driver given the capital-intensive characteristics of the sector. This is demonstrated by our forecast of EBITDA interest coverage of close to, or higher than, 3x over the next two years, assuming a scenario where growth in rental income would be more moderate than in 2011. We understand that the exceptional dividend distributions in 2012 will be one-off transactions and we believe that Mercialys is likely to maintain a stable dividend policy going forward. We expect the company to maintain a close relationship with its banks and generate a track record of good access to funding sources, given its satisfactory business profile and commitment to stable debt leverage. In assessing Mercialys' corporate governance, we note that it has a close relationship with its 50.1% shareholder Casino, which has a weaker credit profile, in our view (see "Casino Guichard - Perrachon & Cie S.A.," published on Dec. 22, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We do not align our ratings on Mercialys with those of Casino, nor cap it at the same level, as we acknowledge Casino's recent decision to reduce its shareholding in Mercialys from the current 50.1% to between 30% and 40%, leading to the deconsolidation of the company in Casino's accounts. We acknowledge that Mercialys has established a track record of operating as an independent listed company and is likely to maintain its arm's length commercial relationship with Casino. Liquidity We classify Mercialys' liquidity as adequate since we expect liquidity sources to be adequate to meet funding needs in the next 12 months. As of March 8, 2012, we estimate that liquidity needs over the next 12 months mainly consisted of 40% loan-to-value (LTV) contractual debt amortization on asset disposals, investment capital expenditure (capex), and a EUR1 billion exceptional dividend distribution planned for this period. Supporting liquidity as of March 8, 2012, is our expectation of: -- 12-month funds from operations (FFO) almost fully funding the capex, -- Proceeds from committed sales covering the 40% LTV mandatory debt amortization, -- The EUR200 million available back-up loan from the revolving credit facility maturing in July 2015, and -- The EUR1 billion debt comprising a EUR500 million term loan maturing in 2015 and a EUR500 million bridge-to-bond maturing in 2013 to fully secure the exceptional dividend distribution. Supporting liquidity factors are the significant headroom projected on the covenants and the company's capacity to raise additional liquidity from its large pool of unencumbered assets. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view of Mercialys' resilient retail property portfolio and high occupancy, which will likely enable it to continue generating stable and predictable income. Our stable outlook also takes into account the company's maintenance of conservative financial policy after the change in capital structure. We also expect Mercialys to maintain an EBITDA interest coverage ratio of more than 2.5x and a maximum LTV ratio of about 45%. We also believe Mercialys will likely maintain adequate hedging and back-up credit lines to limit any interest rate or refinancing related risks over the next two years. We might consider raising the ratings if the company develops a strong track record of organic growth once its portfolio has been reshaped after the current disposal program and if its LTV ratio stays comfortably below 40%. We might take a negative rating action if the company shifted toward a more aggressive financial profile, with an LTV above 45% over a prolonged period, because of a deteriorating income stream or increased shareholder distributions. Although our base case macroeconomic scenario for France supports a stable operating outlook for Mercialys' portfolio, we consider consumer confidence in the country to be a principal operating risk for the company. Ratings List New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action Mercialys Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)