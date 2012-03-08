(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 8 - Fitch Ratings says in a new special report that it expects the
major South African banks will need higher levels of provisioning for their
non-performing residential mortgage portfolios. Residential mortgages represent
a large proportion of loans and non-performing loans (NPLs) within South
Africa's major institutions. Asset quality has deteriorated since 2008 due to
high levels of consumer indebtedness, weak economic growth and a reduction in
real property prices.
"While the reduction in South African property prices appears to have
stabilised, the majority of the residential mortgage NPLs remaining on banks'
books relates to loans originated in 2007 and 2008 at high original
loan-to-value ratios," says Denzil De Bie, a Director in Fitch's Financial
Institutions group. Loan loss provisions are raised using robust historical data
in line with IFRS. However, Fitch considers that the previously high levels of
NPLs that self-rehabilitated due to consumer-driven action has moderated and
will continue to do so. In light of these risks, Fitch expects that higher
levels of provisioning will be required.
