March 8 - Fitch Ratings believes a proposed change to the current U.S. corporate pension contribution formula could ultimately prove counterproductive if changes in discount rate assumptions lead companies to defer cash contributions to pension plans further. While reform could ease funding pressure in the short run for some sponsors with significantly under-funded plans, unintended consequences could follow if new rules allow firms to avoid contributions at a time when plan asset returns are weak and interest rates remain near historical lows. The new methodology, now being debated in Congress, would allow companies to use a 10-year average of bond yields versus the 24-month average currently employed when determining the amount each firm would be required to contribute to its defined benefit (DB) pension plan annually. Many sponsors have argued that the short discount rate window adds to volatility in required cash contributions to pension plans. A longer look-back period, in contrast, would reduce discount rate volatility and smooth funding levels year to year. While we agree that a smoothing of funding rules for better-funded plan sponsors could lead to greater cash flow stability, we believe the proposed change could raise the risk that companies with large pension deficits could dig larger holes by using loosened assumptions to delay necessary funding. For example, Goodyear took advantage of the liberalized funding rules between 2008 and 2011. Pension funding fell from $700 million in 2007 to $250 million in 2011, while the deficit doubled from $1.5 billion in 2007 to $3.0 billion in 2011. Those contributions are expected to double this year. The experience of AMR Corp. and other U.S. airlines, which benefited from eased funding rules over the past decade, is a cautionary tale that should force Congress to take a close look at the potential impact of new discount rate assumptions on severely under-funded plans. Although numerous pension reform measures passed over the last decade have been intended to stabilize funding over the long term, we note that short-term reductions in cash funding requirements can deepen plan deficits and ultimately lead to more long-term cash flow uncertainty. Goodyear, which will likely face substantially larger catch-up contributions after taking advantage of relaxed funding rules in recent years, serves as another example of ways in which well-intended reform can backfire for some companies. The reform provision is attached to the Senate highway bill. Its prospects remain uncertain in light of concerns expressed over the prospective impact on funding levels in future years. Advocates of the proposed change are also suggesting additional relief could spur job growth as a reduction in pension contributions would give companies the option to boost capex and employment by deploying cash that might otherwise go to fund pension plans. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.