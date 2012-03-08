March 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Media Finance S.r.l. (Media 2005) an Italian RMBS transaction, as follows: Class A (ISIN IT0003805329): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative Class B (ISIN IT0003805345): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable Class C (ISIN IT0003805352): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable The affirmations reflect that the underlying asset performance has remained in line with Fitch's expectations, with credit enhancement levels that remain commensurate with their current ratings. As of January 2012, the volume of loans in arrears by three months or more had doubled from levels seen a year ago. However, at 0.9% of the outstanding pool balance, they remain lower than the average rate seen across other Fitch-rated Italian RMBS transactions. Loans that are due and unpaid by at least seven monthly, five quarterly or three semi-annual instalments are classified as defaulted and are fully provisioned for using excess spread generated by the structure. As of January 2012, the level of cumulative gross defaults stood at 1.7% of the initial collateral balance. Since the transaction closed, the issuer has been able to generate sufficient excess spread to clear these defaults, without needing to draw on its cash reserve. The relatively stable transaction performance has allowed triggers to be met, allowing the reserve to amortise to 5.9% of the outstanding note balance. The servicer and collection account bank for Media Finance 2005, Banca Popolare di Puglia e Basilicata (BPPB), is not a Fitch-rated entity and leaves the transaction exposed to commingling and payment interruption risks. Fitch has therefore incorporated liquidity stresses over a six-month exposure period, whilst also taking into account the daily sweep of funds from the collection account held at BPPB to the issuer's account held at BNP Paribas ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'). The length of the assumed exposure period reflects Fitch's view of the time needed to replace the servicer in this specific transaction. At present, Fitch views the reserve fund as being adequate to mitigate the short-term liquidity risk and also that the credit support for the notes is sufficient to maintain their respective ratings. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor and Servicer Reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2011 and 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Italy', dated 11 August 2011; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structure Finance Transactions' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', both dated 14 March 2011; 'Servicing Continuity Risk Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions', dated 17 March 2010 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance