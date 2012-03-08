Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Henderson Horizon Global Technology FundMarch 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Henderson Horizon Global Technology
Fund, a fund managed by Henderson Global Investors, a 'Strong' Fund Quality
Rating.
Launched in October 1996, the current portfolio managers (PMs) and investment
process have been in place since 2001. The Henderson HF Global Technology Fund
is a sub-fund of the Luxembourg SICAV 'Henderson Horizon Fund', with USD1.6bn of
assets, as of end-February 2012.
The fund is a technology sector fund, and has a long term, mega cap, secular
growth bias. The focus is on identifying companies with market-leading
technology, strong fundamentals and superior market positioning. Fundamental
company and industry analysis is combined with a thematic overlay. Stock
selection and portfolio construction is enacted by the PMs who have autonomy to
run the portfolio, but are subject to strict oversight from an independent risk
function. The fund's benchmark, the MSCI AC World IT index, is used as an anchor
for the portfolio, although the PMs are not constrained by it. The fund is
co-managed by Stuart O'Gorman and Ian Warmerdam, who have a combined experience
of over 20 years specifically in the technology equity sector.
The fund has outperformed the Lipper category "Equity Sector Information Tech"
on both a 10 and five year basis. The strong track record is illustrated by a
Lipper Leader Consistent Return score of five (highest quintile) over 10 and
five years, and four over three years.
Henderson is a listed, global asset manager with GBP64.3bn assets under
management (AuM) as of end-December 2011. Henderson has a long track record of
managing speciality technology assets since 1983, and the technology team
currently manage a total of around USD3bn.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19 September 2011, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Funds' Investment Processes and
Operational Attributes