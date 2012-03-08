March 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all classes of Capmark VII-CRE, Ltd./Corp. (Capmark VII) reflecting Fitch's base case loss expectation of 21.8%. Fitch's performance expectation incorporates prospective views regarding commercial real estate market value and cash flow declines. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The collateralized debt obligation (CDO) exited its reinvestment period in August 2011. As of the February 2012 trustee report, the transaction had paid down by $418.8 million. Since last rating action, nine assets, including five full payoffs, were removed from the pool while one asset was added. Realized losses since Fitch's last rating action were approximately $30 million while par building was minimal at approximately $517,000. Defaulted assets and Fitch Loans of Concern are at 19.6% and 23.4% compared to 7.1% and 21.7% at last review. Capmark VII is a commercial real estate (CRE) CDO managed by Urdang Capital Management, a real estate investment subsidiary of BNY Mellon Asset Management. The transaction continues to fail all three of its principal coverage tests resulting in diverted interest to pay principal to A-1 and capitalized interest to classes C through H. Under Fitch's methodology, approximately 74.8% of the portfolio is modeled to default in the base case stress scenario, defined as the 'B' stress. In this scenario, the modeled average cash flow decline is 9.4% from, generally, year end 2011. Fitch estimates that average recoveries will be 70.8% due to the senior position of the assets (100% of the assets are either whole loans or A-notes). The largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is a defaulted whole loan (5.6% of the pool) secured by undeveloped land located adjacent to the Potomac River in Arlington, VA. Fitch modeled a significant loss on this loan in its base case scenario. The next largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is an A-note (8.4% of the pool) secured by an office property located in Emeryville, CA. While recent leasing at the property has brought occupancy up to 72%, the property is still considered over leveraged; Fitch modeled a significant loss on this loan in its base case scenario. The third largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is an A-note (5.8% of the pool) secured by an office property located in Monterey, CA. This loan, which was formerly cross collateralized with two other loans, is not performing in line with expectations. Fitch modeled a significant loss on this loan in its base case scenario. This transaction was analyzed according to the 'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions', which applies stresses to property cash flows and debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) tests to project future default levels for the underlying portfolio. Recoveries for the loan assets are based on stressed cash flows and Fitch's long-term capitalization rates. The default levels were then compared to the breakeven levels generated by Fitch's cash flow model of the CDO under the various default timing and interest rate stress scenarios, as described in the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs'. Based on this analysis, the breakeven rates for classes A-1 and A-2 are generally consistent with the ratings assigned below. The Positive and Stable Rating Outlooks on classes A-1 and A-2 reflect the classes' senior position in the capital structure and credit enhancement to the classes. The 'CCC' and below ratings for classes B through H are based on a deterministic analysis that considers Fitch's base case loss expectation for the pool and the current percentage of defaulted assets and Fitch Loans of Concern factoring in anticipated recoveries relative to each classes credit enhancement. Fitch has affirmed and revised Outlooks and Recovery Estimates for the following classes, as indicated: --$131.2 million class A-1 at 'BBB'; Outlook to Positive from Stable; --$170 million class A-2 at 'BB'; Outlook to Stable from Negative; --$80 million class B at 'CCC'; RE 40%; --$30.7 million class C at 'CC'; RE 0%; --$7.7 million class D at 'CC'; RE 0%; --$7.7 million class E at 'C'; RE 0%; --$33.9 million class F at 'C'; RE 0%; --$13.1 million class G at 'C'; RE 0%; --$10.6 million class H at 'C'; RE 0%. Contact: Primary Analyst Stacey McGovern Director +1-212-908-0722 Fitch, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004 Committee Chairperson: Karen Trebach Senior Director +1-212-908-0215 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions' (Dec. 1, 2011); --'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 15, 2011); --'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions' (March 21, 2011); --'Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities' (Nov. 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities 