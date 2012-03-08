March 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA's (PCH) EUR65m issue of Tier 1 perpetual, non-cumulative, non-voting trust preferred securities (TPS) at 'BB-'. At the same time, the agency has removed the TPS from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The TPS were placed on RWN on 15 December 2011 following the publication of Fitch's revised criteria for assigning credit ratings to regulatory capital and similar securities issued by banks. As a result of this revised criteria a large number of entities' (mainly banks) subordinated debt and hybrid securities were placed on RWN. Under the revised criteria, bank regulatory capital securities are notched down from an anchor rating to reflect an assessment of loss severity relative to the "average" recoveries assumed for typical bank senior debt and an assessment of incremental non-performance risk relative to the point at which a bank might be deemed to have "failed" or become "non-viable". The anchor rating for PCH's Tier 1 issue is its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), as opposed to its Viability Rating, which is the approach generally applied. In PCH's case, the notching from the IDR reflects Fitch's opinion that potential support from PCH's shareholders, which drives PCH's own Long-term IDR, also helps reduce the non-performance of these instruments. As such, their rating is sensitive to any change in PCH's IDR. The holders of the TPS largely consist of PCH's shareholders or creditors, who typically share PCH's developmental goals. The three notch difference between PCH's IDR and the rating of the TPS consists of two notches for loss severity, to reflect the deeply subordinated status of this instrument, and one notch for non-performance. Notwithstanding the high probability of support which would underpin the performance of the TPS, in Fitch's view, the terms and conditions of the notes, and notably the triggers for non-payment of the coupon, leave some, albeit low, incremental risk of non-performance. The rating actions are as follows: Non-cumulative, perpetual preference shares: affirmed at 'BB-', removed from RWN. Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable, unaffected Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'; unaffected Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'; unaffected Viability Rating 'bb-'; unaffected Individual Rating 'D'; unaffected Support Rating '2'; unaffected. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities