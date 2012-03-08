March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB'
rating to the $130 million 6.45% series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock
issued by Pasadena Calif.-based Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.
(Alexandria).
Subject to board approval, the company intends to call for redemption its
8.375% series C preferred stock. The new lower-cost preferred issuance will
save the company a modest $1.7 million in annual preferred dividends.
Our rating on Alexandria reflects the company's satisfactory business risk
profile evidenced by the portfolio's well-located assets in key life science
markets, which have exhibited stability and positive same-store performance
through the recent downturn, a strong tenant roster, and favorable lease terms
that should support core cash flow stability, which is balanced by an active
development pipeline, including significant land holdings. We consider the
company's financial risk profile to be significant, reflecting an improved
leverage profile, a still high debt-plus-preferred-EDITDA ratio, and adequate
but strengthening coverage measures. The financial profile also reflects a
high proportion of short-term, low-cost floating-rate debt that subsidizes
debt coverage measures.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that core cash flow will remain
stable, and that incremental cash flow from acquisitions and
redevelopment/development will enhance overall cash flow and improve debt
coverage. Specifically, we expect fixed-charge coverage (FCC) to improve to
2.3x or better over the next 12 months. We would consider an upgrade if FCC
rises comfortably above 2.5x, the debt-plus-preferred shares-to-EBITDA ratio
declines to the 6x-7x range, and Alexandria reduces its exposure to
value-added assets. We would downgrade the issuer if FCC falls below 2.0x for
a prolonged period of time, liquidity becomes constrained, or if the company
experiences any meaningful development stumbles.
RATING LIST
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc./Alexandria Real Estate Equities L.P.
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable
New Rating
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.
$130 million 6.45%
Ser. E Pfd. BB
