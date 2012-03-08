March 8 - Two U.S.-based issuers and one Brazil-based issuer defaulted this week, raising the 2012 global corporate default tally to 23, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Global Corporate Default Update (March 1 - 7, 2012)." The first defaulter this week was Brazil-based electricity distributer Centrais Eletricas do Para. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its rating on Centrais Eletricas do Para, to 'D' from 'CCC+' following the firm's judicial reorganization filing. Standard & Poor's lowered its rating on the second defaulter, U.S.-based gaming operator Circus and Eldorado Joint Venture to 'D' from 'CCC-' after the company failed to pay principal on its mortgage notes at maturity. The last defaulter this week, Native American gaming operator Moheganannounced the completion of its comprehensive debt refinancing transactions, including the consummation of its exchange offers and the amendment and restatement of its credit facility. Subsequently, Standard & Poor's lowered its issuer credit rating on the company to 'SD' (selective default) from 'CC'. Of the 23 total defaults this year, 14 were based in the U.S., five in the emerging markets, three in Europe, and one in the other developed region (Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand). We revised this tally after our monthly reconciliation process to include two issuers that defaulted last month whose ratings were withdrawn in 2009. One rating was withdrawn at the issuer's request and the other was withdrawn as a result of a ratings policy change on Dec. 18, 2008. (For more information, see table 3 below and "Unsolicited Ratings On 70 Japan Firms To Be Withdrawn; Global Analysis To Be Enhanced," published Dec. 19, 2008, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.