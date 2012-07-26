July 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+' rating to LifePoint Hospitals, Inc.'s (LifePoint) new $450 million senior bank term loan and $350 million senior revolving credit facility due July 2017. The new term loan and revolver will replace the existing bank debt, including refinancing the $443 million term loan. LifePoint's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is rated 'BB' by Fitch. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings apply to approximately $1.7 billion of debt at March 31, 2012. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. The ratings reflect the following: --At 3.0x EBITDA at March 31, 2012, LifePoint's gross debt leverage is amongst the lowest in the for-profit hospital industry. Debt levels pro forma for the bank debt refinancing are unchanged. --Fitch expects debt could trend higher at the end of 2012 as the result of funding acquisitions and a higher level of capital expenditures, but remain consistent with the company's publicly stated leverage target of 3x-4x EBITDA. --Liquidity is solid. While lower profitability and higher capital expenditures could pressure the level of free cash flow (FCF; cash from operations less dividends and capital expenditures) generation, Fitch expects it to remain above $150 million annually. Debt maturities for 2012-2013 are manageable. --Organic operating trends in the for-profit hospital industry are weak and Fitch expects them to remain so through the second half of 2012. LifePoint's recent hospital acquisitions are supporting growth for the company. SOLID BALANCE SHEET HELPS ACQUISITION STRATEGY LifePoint has consistently demonstrated a strong level of financial flexibility in recent years and at current levels the financial and credit metrics provide significant headroom within the 'BB' rating category. Gross debt leverage is among the lowest in the for-profit hospital industry, dropping to 3.0x EBITDA at March 31, 2012, as a result of growth in EBITDA primarily through the contribution of recently acquired hospitals. Debt-to-EBITDA equals 1.2x through the senior secured bank debt, 1.5x through the senior unsecured notes, and 3.0x through the senior subordinated convertible notes. Fitch believes LifePoint's debt leverage could trend slightly higher at the end of 2012 as the result of the funding of hospital acquisitions, but will remain consistent with the 'BB' rating category and below the upper end of the company's stated target leverage range of 3.0x-4.0x debt-to-EBITDA. Fitch believes that LifePoint's relatively stronger balance sheet, coupled with a track record of successfully managing sole provider hospitals in rural markets, help make the company an attractive acquirer in its preferred markets. However, based upon the relatively higher debt leverage levels of LifePoint's industry peers, Fitch does not believe that the company has a financial incentive to manage its balance sheet with debt below 3.0x EBITDA. GOOD FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY A favorable debt maturity schedule and adequate liquidity also support LifePoint's credit profile. Following the refinancing of the undrawn bank revolver, which was due to mature in December 2012, there are no debt maturities in the capital structure until 2014 when the $575 million senior subordinated convertible notes mature. The $225 million senior subordinated convertible debentures due 2025 are puttable to the company in February 2013. Based on the terms of the new credit agreement, which includes an accordion feature permitting additional secured debt subject to a leverage ratio condition, Fitch expects the company will have financial flexibility to refinance the notes should holders put the notes to the company. At March 31, 2012, liquidity was provided by approximately $116 million of cash, availability on the company's $350 million bank credit facility revolver ($322 million available reduced for outstanding letters of credit), and FCF ($133 million for the latest 12 months period, defined as cash from operations less dividends and capital expenditures). Fitch projects that LifePoint's FCF will contract by about $30 million in 2012 versus the 2011 level of $182 million. This is because of lower profitability and higher capital expenditures. An expectation for a slight contraction in the EBITDA margin in 2012 is primarily because of the integration of less profitable acquired hospitals. Capital investments in recently acquired hospitals and spending to implement electronic health records systems are driving a higher level of capital expenditures. LifePoint's capital expenditures as a percent of revenue ticked up to 6.2% in 2011 from 5.2% in 2010, and Fitch expects a higher level of spending to persist in 2012. A higher level of capital expenditures is consistent with the broader industry trend. RURAL MARKET RECOVERY LAGGING BROADER INDUSTRY LifePoint operates 56 acute-care hospitals, primarily located in rural markets. In 52 of its 56 markets, LifePoint's facility is the sole acute care hospital provider in the market. Having sole provider status in the vast majority of its markets confers certain benefits to LifePoint in capturing organic patient volume growth in its markets as well as in negotiating price increases with commercial health insurers. While LifePoint's organic patient volume growth lagged the broader for-profit hospital industry in 2011, the company's results were not inconsistent with the experience of other rural and suburban market hospital operators. Across the Fitch-rated group of for-profit hospital providers, same-hospital adjusted admissions (a measure that is adjusted for outpatient activity) grew by 0.4% in 2011. LifePoint's same adjusted admissions were down 0.4% during the same period. While persistently weak organic volume trends across the industry began to show signs of improvement in the second half of 2011, providers in urban markets have exhibited a much stronger rebound in volume growth. Systemic issues outside of management control, such as weak seasonal flu and obstetrics volumes, seem to be driving the relatively weaker organic growth in non-urban markets. HEALTHCARE REFORM DRIVING INDUSTRY VALUE PROPOSITION The June 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) does not have an immediate effect on the credit profile of the for-profit hospital industry. Regardless of the pace and progress of the implementation of the ACA, Fitch expects the hospital industry to continue to move toward a care delivery model focused on quality and reducing the cost of care, as opposed to the largely volume-driven reimbursement model that is in place today. The main provisions of the ACA that will affect the for-profit hospital industry include the mandate for individuals to purchase health insurance or face a financial penalty, and the expansion of Medicaid eligibility, currently expected to take effect in 2014. Fitch expects an initially positive effect on the acute-care hospital industry because of the coverage expansion elements of the ACA, mostly as the result of reduced levels of uncompensated care, but also through a mildly positive boost to utilization of healthcare services. Over the several years following the coverage expansion, Fitch expects to see some erosion of the initial benefits due to a reduction in Medicare reimbursement required by the ACA, as well as likely lower rates of commercial health insurance reimbursement. RATING TRIGGERS: While a positive rating action in unlike in the near term, it could be driven by an expectation that the company will manage its balance sheet with gross-debt-to-EBITDA maintained below 3.0x. A negative rating action for LifePoint could result from some combination of the following rating triggers: --Gross debt-to-EBITDA maintained above 4.0x. --FCF generation sustained below $150 million annually. --A leveraging acquisition or deterioration in financial flexibility resulting from difficulties in integration of its recent acquisitions. --A sustained weak organic growth trend for the hospital industry, which could erode LifePoint's profitability and financial flexibility over time. DEBT ISSUE RATINGS Fitch currently rates LifePoint as follows: --IDR 'BB'; --Secured bank facility 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BB'; --Subordinated convertible notes 'BB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Megan Neuburger Senior Director +1-212-908-0501 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Robert Kirby, CFA Director +1-312-368-3147 Committee Chairperson Michel Weaver Managing Director +1-312-368-3156 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'For-Profit Hospital Insights: Fitch's Annual Review of Bad Debt Accounting Policies and Practices' (June 21, 2012); --'For-Profit Hospital Quarterly Diagnosis' June 6, 2012; --'For-Profit Hospital Insights: Electronic Health Record Incentive Payments' March 7, 2012; --'2012 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare' (Dec. 7, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology For-Profit Hospital Insights: Fitch's Annual Review of Bad Debt Accounting Policies and Practices For-Profit Hospital Quarterly Diagnosis 2012 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare -- Accelerating Regulatory and Fiscal Challenges 