Overview -- We have reviewed the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of Italy's electricity transmission operator Terna SpA following our downgrade of the Republic of Italy in January this year. -- The SACP remains unchanged at 'a-', reflecting our assessment of Terna's business risk profile as "excellent" and its financial risk profile as "significant." -- We are therefore affirming our long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Terna at 'A-/A-2', and removing the long-term rating from CreditWatch negative. -- The negative outlook on Terna reflects that on the Republic of Italy. Under our criteria, the long-term rating on Italy constrains that on Terna, based on our view that Terna has "high" risk exposure to Italy. Rating Action On March 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on Italian electricity transmission operator Terna SpA. We also affirmed our 'A-' issue rating on Terna's senior unsecured debt. At the same time, we removed the long-term corporate credit and issue ratings from CreditWatch, where they were originally placed with negative implications on Dec. 8, 2011. The outlook is negative. Rationale The rating actions follow our review of Terna's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) following our downgrade of the Republic of Italy (unsolicited BBB+/Negative/A-2) in January this year. The SACP remains unchanged at 'a-', reflecting our assessment of Terna's business risk profile as "excellent" and its financial risk profile as "significant." We consider Terna to be a government-related entity (GRE). Under our criteria, and based on our view of Terna's "limited" link to the Italian government, we rate Terna one notch higher than the sovereign to reflect Terna's SACP of 'a-'. All else being equal, this is the maximum notching allowed under our criteria. Terna's SACP and the one-notch uplift are supported by our assessment of the group's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria, and by the absence of funding needs over the next two years. Such needs would expose Terna to weak funding conditions in Italy. We base our assessment of Terna's "excellent" business risk profile on the group's low-risk electricity network operations. This is supported by our opinion of Italy's solid and favorable regulatory framework, which was recently confirmed by the AEEG (the Italian Authority for Electricity and Gas markets) for 2012-2015. The Italian regulatory framework is based on fixed compensation for Terna's regulated asset base. In our view, this alleviates Terna's direct exposure to country risk and to the deteriorating macroeconomic environment in Italy. That said, we note that the Italian government has already intervened to negative effect in Terna's operations by introducing an extraordinary, albeit temporary, "Robin Hood tax" on the group's operating profits. However, we believe that the immediate effect of this tax on Terna's cash flow will be limited. Our assessment of Terna's "significant" financial risk profile reflects our forecast that the group will post negative discretionary cash flows in the coming years. We have revised our assessment of Terna's financial risk profile downward to "significant" from "intermediate" previously, because we now anticipate that Terna's Standard & Poor's-adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt will remain at the low-to-mid point of our 13%-15% guideline for a "significant" financial risk profile in 2011-2013. In our previous forecasts, we have estimated FFO to debt at the higher end of this range. Our view mainly reflects the group's higher debt due to its ambitious capital expenditure (capex) program initiated in 2005. As capex subsides, we anticipate that the group's adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio will settle comfortably in the middle of the 13%-15% range. The 'A-' rating on Terna is based on our assessment of its SACP at 'a-', as well as opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the Republic of Italy would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Terna in the event of financial distress. This is based on our assessment of Terna's: -- "Important" role for the government, due to its position as Italy's monopoly electricity transmission operator; its importance for national energy policy; and its duties of ensuring the adequacy, safety, and reliability of the Italian electricity grid. -- "Limited" link with the Republic of Italy, which owns 70% of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA (CDP; BBB+/Negative/A-2), which in turn has a 30% stake in Terna. CDP has a significant influence on the composition of Terna's board and strategy. Liquidity The short-term rating on Terna is 'A-2'. We assess Terna's liquidity as "strong," as defined in our criteria. Terna's projected sources of liquidity exceed projected uses by about 1.5x over the 12 months from Dec. 31, 2011. Sources of liquidity mainly comprise operating cash flow and available bank lines (with a maturity beyond 12 months); while uses mainly include maintenance investments, debt maturities, and dividends. Terna's ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited need for refinancing; its sound bank relationships; its solid standing in credit markets shown by the EUR1.25 billion bond issue in February 2012; and its generally prudent risk management further support our assessment of liquidity as "strong." This is despite our forecast that the group will continue to post cumulative negative free cash flow of approximately EUR1 billion after dividends over 2012-2013. On Dec. 31, 2011, Terna's liquidity sources included: -- EUR1.2 billion in available cash and marketable securities; -- An undrawn EUR500 million revolving credit line maturing in June 2013, which we believe will be rolled over; and -- Approximately EUR0.9 billion of average annual cash flow in the coming two years. This compares with liquidity uses on the same date of: -- EUR60 million of debt maturities in the following 12 months; -- About EUR1 billion of average annual capex; and -- Approximately EUR400 million of annual dividends. Terna's average debt maturity is close to 10 years. We understand that the group's financing agreements do not include any restrictive covenants. Outlook The negative outlook on Terna mirrors that on the Republic of Italy. Under our criteria, the long-term rating on Italy constrains that on Terna, based on our view that Terna has "high" risk exposure to Italy. A downgrade of Italy to 'BBB' or lower would automatically trigger a downgrade of Terna of at least similar magnitude. We could also lower our rating on Terna if we were of the opinion that Terna would have difficulty maintaining its adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio within our 13%-15% guideline for a "significant" financial risk profile. Furthermore, rating downside would result if Terna were to face unexpected and far-reaching regulatory or fiscal changes that, in our view, constrained its business and financial risk profiles. Rating upside is very limited at this stage, in our opinion, and would be conditional on an upgrade of Italy. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Terna SpA Corporate Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 A-/Watch Neg/A-2 Senior Unsecured Debt A- A-/Watch Neg