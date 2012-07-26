July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' rating on approximately $1.915
million of outstanding parking facilities refunding revenue bonds, series 2004
(the 'bonds').
The Rating Outlook is stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--The parking system has a dominant position as the primary
provider of parking in downtown Orlando. The system has significant rate-making
flexibility.
--Leverage levels are low: For 2011, net debt to cash flow available for debt
service was -2.6 times (x).
--Fiscal 2011 revenues provided debt service coverage of 1.7x from operations
and 2.5x including support from occupational license tax revenues which equaled
about 80% of remaining annual debt service. Outstanding debt matures on Oct. 1,
2012.
--The local economy is experiencing a sustained recovery as evidenced by solid
job growth and declining unemployment rates which are below the highs seen
during the recession.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
The bonds mature in October 2012. Barring any event risk, the bonds are expected
to remain at the current rating.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by pledged revenues and unless and until released as
provided in the senior bond ordinance, the pledged occupational license tax
revenues and by funds deposited into certain accounts established by the senior
bond ordinance.
CREDIT UPDATE
The outstanding debt of approximately $1.915 million matures on Oct. 1, 2012 and
Fitch believes the remaining debt service obligation of about $1.949 million is
adequately supported from pledged net operating revenues. Additionally, the
bonds are also secured by a pledge of the first $1.5 million each year of
occupational license tax revenues, available to cure any deficiencies in debt
service and deposits required in the debt service reserve fund.
Debt service coverage ratio from operations was 1.7x in 2011 and 2.5x including
the tax support, above the rate covenant of 1.35x. The final 2012 debt service
payment is about 70% covered by the debt service reserve balance of about $1.4
million. Taking in account the additional liquidity from the unrestricted cash
balance of over $9.4 million as at the end of September 2011, it is Fitch's
opinion that barring a major event risk, there is more than adequate liquidity
to meet the remaining debt service obligations.