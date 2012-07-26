(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Uralsib and its subsidiary Uralsib Leasing Group's (ULG) Long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-'. The agency has revised the Outlooks on both IDRs to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The revision of the Outlook on Bank Uralsib to Negative reflects the increased pressure on capital and (albeit to a lesser degree) liquidity, and the potential for the pressure on capital to intensify due to the weak quality of some of the bank's assets and the potential for downward valuation revisions. The revision of the Outlook on ULG to Negative reflects the potential for Bank Uralsib's ability to support its subsidiary to weaken, in line with the bank's own credit profile. RATING DRIVERS: BANK URALSIB'S IDRS AND VIABILITY RATINGS Bank Uralsib's Long-term IDR is driven by its 'bb-' Viability Rating (VR), and reflects the bank's weak asset quality, poor core profitability and tight capital position. At the same time, the ratings also consider Uralsib's nationwide franchise, limited concentrations in the bank's third-party business, and the relatively stable retail deposit base, which supports the liquidity position. Fitch's concerns over Bank Uralsib's asset quality relate primarily to related party exposures and investment property, as well as the bank's still relatively high level of non-performing loans (NPLs) and signs that further moderate loan impairment reserves (LIRs) might need to be created against some of the largest corporate loans. Related-party risks totalled RUB27bn or 64% of Fitch core capital (FCC) at end-2011, and Fitch estimates that these picked up to over 74% at end-H112. Among these, equity exposure to SG Uralsib (about RUB19bn), an insurance company of which the bank acquired majority stake in May 2012, is valued at the higher end of the possible range of estimates, in Fitch's view. Investment property accounted for about RUB21bn or 50% of FCC at end-2011. Notwithstanding Fitch's moderate comfort on valuation of these assets, in general, there is a lack of an exit strategy in respect to these assets, which could constrain the bank's free capital in the long term, and may necessitate the bank making additional investments to further develop the assets. Asset quality has been a weakness for both the bank and its leasing subsidiary with little resilience in a stress scenario. At end-2011, the level of NPLs (loans overdue by 90 days or more) remained high albeit stable at 9.2%, down moderately from 10.7% at end-2010 as a result of write offs. There is also a significant concentration of restructured exposures among the bank's largest credit risks (about RUB19bn or 26% of the top-20 loans excluding related parties at end-2011). On a positive note, coverage of NPLs by impairment reserves appeared reasonable at 101% at end-2011. Impairment provisions were also solid in the bank's statutory accounts in H112, and Fitch does not expect these to increase markedly in H212. The largest 20 loans and financial lease exposures were equal to about 1.4x FCC at end-2011, and Fitch expects the key restructured leasing exposure (equal to 19% of Bank Uralsib's FCC) to start performing soon. The bank's liquidity tightened in H211 due to an outflow of primarily public sector deposits. This continued in H112 with a redemption prior to maturity of a syndicated loan as well as the additional loss of a large state-controlled client. Fitch estimates that at end-H112, available liquid assets, net of potential wholesale repayments in the next 12 months, stood at a low 6% of customer funding. However, the risk of a critical tightening of liquidity is mitigated by the stable core deposit base, some cash flows generated by the loan book and potential refinancing of maturing wholesale funding. The capital position weakened in 2011 due primarily to large credit and other impairment charges in 2011 (driving a net consolidated loss of RUB4.2bn) and significant equity distributions (RUB4.1bn). The reported FCC ratio fell to 10.6% at end-2011 from 14.0% at end-2010. The regulatory capital ratio was a tight 11.6% at end-H112, offering very limited additional loss absorption capacity, and may decrease further on 1 August 2012, potentially by about 1ppt, as a result of higher risk-weighting of certain assets applied by the regulator. The bank's capital plan focuses on sales of some of the non-core assets. Fitch does not expect the bank's recapitalisation by the shareholder while the net profit for 2012 will likely be modest at best. RATING SENSITIVITIES: BANK URALSIB'S IDRS AND VIABILITY RATINGS The bank's IDR could be downgraded should the pressure on asset quality, capital and liquidity intensify further. The Outlook could be revised to Stable if the bank sells some of its non-core assets, thereby improving its risk profile and reducing pressure on capital, while achieving at least moderate improvement in its performance. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: BANK URALSIB'S SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Bank Uralsib's '4' Support Rating and 'B' Support Rating Floor reflect the moderate probability of government support, given the bank's nationwide presence and significant deposit franchise. The ratings could be downgraded if state support fails to be made available in case of a marked deterioration of the bank's credit profile. The Support Rating could be upgraded if Uralsib was acquired by a stronger shareholder. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: URALSIB LEASING GROUP'S RATINGS ULG's IDRs are aligned with those of Bank Uralsib, reflecting Fitch's view that the latter would have a high propensity to support ULG, in case of need. This view is based on the ultimate ownership, the high level of operational integration, common branding and ULG's high reliance on parent funding. ULG's '3' Support Rating also reflects this potential support from the parent. ULG's Long-term IDRs are likely to move in line with those of Bank Uralsib. They could be downgraded, or the Outlook could be revised back to Stable, if there was a similar action on the parent. OJSC Financial Corporation Uralsib, ultimately controlled by Nikolay Tsvetkov, owns 94.76% of the bank's ordinary shares. Bank Uralsib owns 87.61% of Uralsib Leasing Group. The rating actions are as follows: Bank Uralsib Long-term foreign-currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term foreign-currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B' Uralsib Leasing Group Long-term foreign-currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term foreign-currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Long-term local-currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Support Rating affirmed at '3' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)