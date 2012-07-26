(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zurich-based EFG International's (EFGInt) and EFG Bank's, EFGInt's main operating subsidiary, Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook on both Long-term IDRs remains Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR EFGInt's IDRs and Viability Rating (VR) reflect its global private banking franchise, limited balance sheet risks, solid liquidity and funding profile and improving profitability following a comprehensive re-positioning of its business model initiated in late 2011. The Negative Outlook on EFGInt's (and EFG Bank's) Long-term IDRs reflects the ongoing pressure on profitability and reliance on non-core Tier 1 capital, notably participation capital (bons de participation). A comprehensive cost cutting programme and various capital strengthening measures in H112 have improved both underlying profitability and core capital and EFGInt now compares better with peers on both accounts. However, core capitalisation as measured in Fitch's Core Capital ratio (at around 8% at end-H112) is still relatively thin and below peer-group-average and the affirmation of EFGInt's IDRs is based on Fitch's assumption that EFGInt will continue to improve core capitalisation. EFGInt will in Fitch's view have to maintain stronger core capital ratios to absorb any potential large single-event losses, which could arise from the operational and reputational risks inherent in its business model. EFGInt's and EFG Bank's IDRs, VR and Outlook are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumption regarding its capitalisation level as well as the sustainability of earnings and underlying recurring profitability. Further improvement of the consolidated capital position, such as, through the planned initial public offering (IPO) of EFG Financial Products (EFG FP), its structured products subsidiary, and a continued track record of sustainable underlying profitability, could result in the revision of the Outlook to Stable. Downward ratings pressures would arise in the short- to medium-term if the bank is unable to maintain or improve its profitability, in turn limiting internal capital generation and putting pressure on core capitalisation. EFGInt's ratings are equalised with those of EFG Bank, EFGInt's main operating subsidiary. There is no debt at EFGInt unconsolidated level. Double leverage at the unconsolidated EFGInt level adjusted for the bons de participations is relatively high (at an estimated 135%), but Fitch would expect the double leverage to fall as the quality of EFGInt's capital base continues to improve. The agency recognises that EFGInt has recently addressed its capital position. In H112, EFGInt completed the exchange of a portion of the participation capital into Basel-III compliant Tier 2 bonds. The bank has also sold treasury shares to EFG Group, its majority owner, in H112. Coupled with capital generated through earnings in H112 and other minor capital strengthening measures undertaken in the context of the bank's business review, the agency estimates an increase of Fitch Core Capital of around five percentage points since end-2011. Internal capital generation should improve following the repositioning of EFGInt's business and management estimates that it will add around 2% per annum to capital ratios. EFGInt has also earmarked EFG FP for an IPO in Q412, market conditions permitting. A successful IPO could, according to management, result in a several percentage points increase in EFGInt's Tier 1 capital ratio. EFGInt made substantial progress in delivering the cost benefits (CHF35m per annum to be realised in part in 2012 and in full from 2013), reduced risk and complexity as well as improved efficiency set out at the onset of the business review in late 2011. It has exited a number of underperforming and non-core businesses and has largely completed the process of headcount reduction (11% reduction in client relationship officers at end-H112 since year-end). Following the reset business platform, EFGInt should in Fitch's view be able to achieve adequate profitability from its core operations despite the continued challenging operating environment, characterised by muted client activity, low interest rates and the strong Swiss Franc. Difficult market conditions coupled with the ongoing business review meant that a series of one-off charges led to a sizeable net loss at end-2011 (CHF291.4m). Life insurance revenue de-recognition, currency translation losses, write-downs of Greek holdings, goodwill impairments and restructuring costs were the main drivers for the loss. During H112, EFGInt returned to profitability with a healthy net profit of CHF58.3m. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING EFG Bank's Support Rating reflects Fitch view of the probability of support from other members of the group via EFGInt as extremely likely. The Support Rating is potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of group members to provide timely support to the bank. Support for EFGInt from its main shareholder or Swiss authorities, on the other hand, cannot be relied upon. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES EFGInt's bons de participations are rated five notches below its VR to reflect the fully discretionary coupon deferral. It has thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of EFGInt's VR and its ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect EFGInt's VR. Basel III-compliant Lower Tier 2 notes, issued by EFG International (Guernsey) Limited, are rated one notch below the VR of EFGInt in accordance with Fitch's 'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis' criteria dated 9 July 2012 (see 'Fitch Assigns EFG International Basel III-compliant Tier 1 Notes Final Rating of 'A-' dated 17 February 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com). EFGInt is the holding company of a global private banking group. It is headquartered in Zurich and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. As a bank holding company, EFGInt is supervised on a consolidated basis by the Swiss Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FINMA). The rating actions are as follows: EFGInt: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Fiduciary certificates (ISIN XS0204324890) backed by preferred shares affirmed at 'BB+' EFG Bank: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '1' EFG International (Guernsey) Limited: Basel III-compliant Lower Tier 2 notes affirmed at 'A-' For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)