March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that
Houston-based EV Energy Partners (EVEP) is adding $100 million to its
existing $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2019. This brings the new total
on the notes to $400 million. The existing 'B-' rating on these notes remains
unchanged. The recovery rating remains unchanged at '5', reflecting our
expectation for modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
payment default.
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
EVEP to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.
"Our recovery analysis incorporates EVEP's plan to use the proceeds to reduce
its outstanding revolver balance," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Marc
Bromberg.
The ratings on EV Energy Partners (EVEP) reflect a reserve base that is
levered to low natural gas prices, a reserve replacement strategy relying
heavily on acquisitions, a high dividend payout to shareholders, and
aggressive leverage. The ratings also reflect a decent hedge book over the
next several years that should mitigate hydrocarbon pricing volatility, low
geological risk associated with the company's high percentage of proved
developed reserves, adequate liquidity, and a good cost structure.
RATINGS LIST
EV Energy Partners
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
$400 mil sr unsecured notes due 2019 B-
Recovery rating 5
