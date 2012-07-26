July 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'CCC+' issue rating and '6' recovery rating to Wayne, N.J.-based Toys "R" Us Inc.'s $350 million senior notes due in 2017. The company said that it will use the proceeds from this offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem the $400 million outstanding principal amount of its 2013 notes. The $350 million notes due 2017 are issued by Toys "R" Us Inc. (Holdco) under Rule 144A with registration rights. The Holdco notes are structurally subordinated to the creditor claims of its subsidiaries. These notes are unsecured and will not be guaranteed by any of Toys' subsidiaries. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Other ratings on Toys, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, are unchanged, as is the stable outlook. With this transaction, Toys partly addresses significant debt maturity in 2013, when about $1.3 billion of debt is due. Following this transaction, the remaining debt maturities include real estate loans of about $910 million at its European subsidiaries and $400 million of unsecured notes at Toys "R" Us Inc. (Holdco). We believe Toys will be able to successfully refinance these debt maturities. The ratings on Toys continue to reflect our expectation that its financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged" given our expectations for limited improvement in credit protection measures in 2012. We base our expectations on the intensely competitive nature of toys and juvenile products retailing and Toys' onerous capital structure. Given the intense competition in the toy retailing sector, especially from mass merchants and discounters such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Target Corp., we view Toys' business risk profile as "weak." Although we expect the domestic economic recovery to be slow because of still-high unemployment, we expect Toys' operating results to remain satisfactory because of management's success with its merchandising strategy and cost-control initiatives, as well as the positive effect of the store conversion program. We believe that the continued integration of the toy and juvenile businesses and a focus on operational enhancements will bolster operating results in 2012. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on Toys, published March 23, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Toys "R" Us Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- New Ratings Toys "R" Us Inc. Senior Unsecured $350 mil notes due 2017 CCC+ Recovery Rating 6