July 26 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Coral Capital Limited/Coral Capital LLC's asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) notes' Short-term rating to 'F1+sf' from 'F1sf' following a satisfactory review of the programme. The upgrade reflects the rating of the liquidity and programme-wide credit enhancement support provider DZ Bank ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') and that all transactions within the portfolio are deemed to be commensurate with a 'F1+sf' rating. The review consisted of an analysis of the conduit's performance, following on-site discussions with the management of DZ Bank in Frankfurt, which acts as the programme sponsor, and with Deutsche Bank in London ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') as the conduit administrator. The review covered commercial paper (CP) issuance, IT administration systems, administrative procedures, credit policies and portfolio composition. Coral Capital Limited and Coral Capital LLC are special purpose, bankruptcy-remote corporations organised under Irish and Delaware law, respectively, which have been established to together issue up to EUR10bn ECP and USCP with a maximum tenor of 364 and 270 days, respectively. The proceeds of the CP are used to purchase interests in receivables and other financial assets, including leases, loans and trade receivables. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: Monthly performance reports from DZ Bank for Coral since programme launch up to and including June 2012; Presentation from DZ Bank regarding Coral during onsite review at DZ Bank's offices in Frankfurt on 18 July 2012. Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 6 June 2012, and "Global Rating Criteria for Asset-Backed Commercial Paper", dated 10 November 2011, are available on www.fitchratings.com.