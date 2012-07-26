July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Netherlands-based NIBC Bank N.V.'s (NIBC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'BBB' and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The agency has revised the Outlook on the Long-term IDR to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The affirmation reflects the relatively strong capitalisation of the bank (Fitch core capital of 11.9% at end-2011), which, in Fitch's opinion, would enable it to continue to withstand risks, as currently envisaged. Furthermore, NIBC maintains a large liquidity buffer, largely in the form of cash placed with the ECB, which would allow it to weather a temporary closure of the capital markets and prepare it for significant debt maturities in 2014. The continuing diversification of funding sources is reducing its reliance on confidence-sensitive wholesale markets and is broadly ratings positive. The bank has been coping with problematic exposures in its corporate loan book by closely managing its risk, restructuring defaulted loans and, if necessary, successfully recovering collateral held against these. As a result, impairment charges have been limited. The revision of the Outlook on NIBC's Long-term IDR to Negative reflects the significant challenges its business model faces in the deteriorating operating environment. Recurring earnings remain under pressure from the continuingly low interest rates and higher impairment charges in the cyclical industries of its niche business. Both revenues and impairment charges have suffered from the extended crisis on the most cyclical sectors it finances (essentially the Shipping, Leverage Finance and Commercial Real Estate exposures). As a result, internal capital generation has remained weak and is likely to remain so, at least for the remainder of 2012. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT NIBC's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by the bank's intrinsic creditworthiness and therefore its Long-term IDR is equalised with its VR. The bank's VR (and hence IDRs and senior debt rating) is sensitive to greater stress than currently envisaged in the bank's operating environment and the resulting impact on its capital and earnings. The latter could be affected by a long standing reduction in business volumes and/or soaring impairment charges caused by a large deterioration of asset quality, especially in its loan book. If these negative developments materially depleted capital, the VR would be exposed to stronger downward pressure. Any weakening in liquidity management would also be detrimental to NIBC's VR. The potential for an upgrade of the bank's ratings is limited given its business model and the deteriorated environment. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Given the bank's ownership structure, business mix and small franchise in the Dutch market, Fitch does not factor any potential support from the Dutch state in the bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor ('5' and 'No Floor' respectively). Similarly, while there is a possibility that its owner, a shareholders consortium led by the private equity firm JC Flowers & Co, may support NIBC in case of need, its ability to do so cannot be measured by Fitch and hence potential support from its ultimate shareholders is also not factored into NIBC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor The Support Rating and Support Rating Floors could potentially be sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity of the Dutch state to provide timely support to the bank which appears very unlikely as the bank is not of systemic importance and the propensity for state support is generally reducing in the European Union. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES NIBC's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its VR to reflect below average loss severity of this debt when compared to average recoveries. The bank's hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below its VR to reflect higher loss severity risk of these securities when compared to average recoveries (two notches from the VR) as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional two notches). The ratings of the subordinated debt and hybrid Tier1 securities have thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of NIBC's VR and the ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect NIBC's VR. NIBC provides advisory services and corporate lending to the bank's core clientele of mid-sized companies in the Benelux countries and Germany and offers specialised lending to international corporate clients. It is also active in the Dutch and German residential mortgage markets and operates in both countries and in Belgium through "NIBC Direct", its online retail deposit brand. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF' State guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA' / 'F1+' Senior unsecured Long-term debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Certificates of Deposits and Commercial Paper: Affirmed at 'F3' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' Hybrid Tier 1 securities: affirmed at 'BB-' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 13 December 2011 and 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' dated 15 December 2011' and 'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis' dated 9 July 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.