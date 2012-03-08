March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-'
issue-level rating to URS Corp.'s proposed senior unsecured notes due
2017 and 2022. The U.S.-based engineering and construction company expects to
use the proceeds from this offering, as well as borrowings under its existing
credit facility, to finance the acquisition of Flint Energy Services Ltd., to
pay fees and expenses, and to repay some of Flint's outstanding debt. The
proposed new notes contain a change-of-control provision.
The 'BBB-' rating and stable outlook on URS reflect our assessment of the
company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk
profile as "intermediate" according to our criteria. The debt-funded
acquisition of Flint will stretch URS' credit measures temporarily. However,
the ratings reflect our expectation that within 18 to 24 months, ratios will
return to commensurate levels, including total debt to EBITDA of less than 3x
and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 30% or more.
Following the acquisition, we expect URS to prioritize debt reduction to
restore credit measures. Based on our expectation for annual free cash flow
generation of about $400 million, we believe that the company should be able
to restore credit ratios to less than 3x adjusted debt to EBITDA and FFO to
debt of 30% or more by year-end 2013. This assumes that the company will pay
down at least $350 million of debt over the next two years. Until then, we
consider the company to have very limited capacity for acquisition spending in
excess of $100 million or for share buybacks.
RATINGS LIST
URS Corp.
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/--
Ratings Assigned
Senior unsecured notes due 2017 and 2022 BBB-
