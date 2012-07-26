July 26 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Torque Securitisation (RF) LimitedJuly 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Torque Securitisation (RF) Limited's
notes the following expected ratings:
ZAR 250.0m Class A1: 'AAA(EXP)zaf'; Outlook Stable
ZAR 238.0m Class A2: 'AAA(EXP)zaf'; Outlook Stable
ZAR 200.0m Class A3: 'AAA(EXP)zaf'; Outlook Stable
ZAR 84.0m Class B: 'A+(EXP)zaf'; Outlook Stable
ZAR 49.0m Class C: 'BBB(EXP)zaf'; Outlook Stable
ZAR 70.0m Class D: Not rated
The notes are backed by a revolving pool of South African auto loan receivables
originated by Iemas Financial Services (Co-operative) Limited (Iemas, not
rated). Iemas is the largest financial services trade co-operative in South
Africa and has been originating auto loans since 1993.
Fitch analysed the preliminary portfolio, which as of 30 June 2012, comprised
8,182 loans with an average current balance of ZAR110,017. No loans are
originated with a term greater than 72 months. The WA remaining term was 48
months and 31% of the pool related to new vehicles with 69% representing used
vehicles.
The historical default rate performance for the pool has been in line with
European auto transactions, despite South Africa's high unemployment rate and
low GDP. This performance is driven by the fact that the majority of loans are
repaid via salary deduction. Fitch has set a base case default assumption of 4%
and then applied median stresses (eg 5x for 'AAA(zaf)' to the base case.
Further, Fitch applied a recovery rate base case of 50% and used the median
stresses (50% for 'AAA(zaf)') as specified in its criteria.
For most of the loans, the monthly instalments are paid via salary deduction, ie
payments are deducted by the employers from the gross salary of the borrowers
and are then directly paid to Iemas. While this is generally a very strong
feature, the transaction is also exposed to some employer concentrations.
Although this risk is limited by concentration limits built into the
transaction, Fitch took the concentrations into account by increasing its
default assumptions for high rating scenarios.
CE will be provided via overcollateralisation provided by subordination of the
junior notes and a cash reserve account funded at closing. For example, the
Class A notes benefit from 23.8% credit enhancement, which is provided by 22.8%
overcollateralisation and the 1.0% cash reserve.
Iemas will act as servicer to the transaction. The transaction benefits from a
back-up servicer (BUS), a subsidiary of Deloitte (unrated), which is contracted
to board the portfolio and commence servicing within 7 days of invocation of the
BUS agreement. Fitch considers the implementation of a BUS positive for the
transaction to reduce payment interruption and liquidity risks. The transaction
also benefits from a liquidity facility which can cover around three months of
senior expenses and interest on the rated notes.
