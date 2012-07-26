July 26 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 4
basis points (bps) to 211 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread widened by 2 bps to 688 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads
tightened by 4 bps each to 138 bps, 181 bps, and 259 bps, respectively, and the
'BB' spread remained flat at 475 bps, the 'B' spread widened by 2 bps to 720
bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 1 bp to 1,109 bps.
By industry, financial institutions and industrials tightened by 4 bps each to
299 bps and 301 bps, respectively. Banks and telecommunications tightened by 2
bps each to 322 bps and 330 bps, respectively, and utilities tightened by 5
bps to 219 bps.
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is higher than its
one-year moving average of 213 bps and lower than its five-year moving average
of 244 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its
one-year moving average of 689 bps and its five-year moving average of 744
bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.
