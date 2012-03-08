Overview -- We believe that U.S. for-profit post-secondary school operator Education Management will remain under pressure from tough regulations and weak economic conditions. -- We are revising our 'BB-' rating outlook on the company to negative from stable. -- The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that enrollment declines could result in weaker credit metrics and lower cash flow generation over the near term. Rating Action On March 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Pittsburgh, Pa.-based for-profit post-secondary school operator Education Management LLC to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company, along with all related issue-level ratings on the company's debt. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our expectation that a more difficult regulatory structure will continue to cause negative enrollment trends over the near term. Given the fixed costs of the business, we expect enrollment declines will lead to weaker credit metrics and lower cash flow generation. The 'BB-' rating reflects Education Management's dependence on federal student loan programs and is constrained by the Department of Education's (DoE) regulations on gainful employment and federal student loan eligibility. We expect the company's revenue and EBITDA trends to remain under pressure in 2012 and beyond as the company implements further initiatives to reduce student loan default rates and revises its business practices to comply with new regulations. We view Education Management's business risk profile as "weak" (based on our criteria) because the regulatory risk outweighs its good market position and business fundamentals. We continue to assess the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive," as a result of the high debt balances it incurred in its 2006 leveraged buyout. For 2012, under our base case scenario, we expect leverage to be in the mid-4x area, broadly in line with the financial risk indicative ratio range of 4x-5x that we associate with an aggressive profile under our criteria. Education Management is one of the leading for-profit post-secondary education providers, offering both traditional and online programs in career-oriented disciplines. The company directly or indirectly derived 90.3% of its fiscal 2011 net revenue from federal government-sponsored financial aid (compared with 88.5% in fiscal 2010) that its students receive. We consider this high exposure to federal student lending as a long-term risk for the company, because any legislative or regulatory action that results in a substantial reduction in funding would significantly hurt its profits. Prior to the implementation of regulatory changes last summer, the company experienced rapid growth in enrollment over the past several years and outperformed many of its peers during a time of more stringent regulation. Historically, annual double-digit gains in same-school enrollment, brisk growth in online programs, and average annual tuition increases have led to healthy EBITDA growth. In recent quarters, changes in the regulation have reversed this trend, resulting in single-digit declines in revenue and enrollments, and even greater EBITDA declines. We expect enrollment declines to persist in fiscal 2012 as a result of a weak economy, tough regulation, and negative publicity surrounding the for-profit education sector. Under our base-case scenario, we expect a fiscal 2012 revenue decline in the low-single digits and a roughly 20% EBITDA decline. The above incorporates our assumption that enrollment will decrease at a high-single-digit rate in 2012. Longer term, if declines persist, they could reduce capacity utilization and create pressure to discontinue programs or even shut down campuses. We expect the EBITDA margin to contract by more than 200 basis points in fiscal 2012 as the company continues to invest more in staffing and centralization of student services. We believe that operating trends could eventually stabilize over the longer term, potentially resulting in moderate revenue and EBITDA growth. Still, recent gainful employment rules could negatively impact enrollment trends by introducing additional quality metrics to measure schools. In the second fiscal quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, the company's revenue declined 4.5% year over year, largely as a result of enrollment declines. Over the same period, EBITDA declined 19.7%, primarily as a result of higher educational services and general and administrative expenses due to new compensation plans following gainful employment legislation. The EBITDA margin for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011 was 23.8%--down slightly from 26.2% a year ago, reflecting increasing costs. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was 3.8x--up from 3.6x a year ago, because of lower EBITDA more than offsetting modest debt repayment. Although the company's leverage is slightly better than the range of 4x to 5x that our criteria generally associate with an aggressive financial risk profile, our assessment incorporates our expectation that leverage could fall within this range in the near term. Adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest was 3.5x for the period--slightly worse than 4.0x a year ago, primarily because of EBITDA declines. We expect lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA to increase to the mid-4x area in fiscal 2012 given our expectation of continued revenue and EBITDA declines. We also expect that EBITDA coverage of interest will weaken to the high-2x area. Conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow was moderate, at 35.9%, for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, up from 31.4% a year ago because of lower capital expenditures over the past year due to regulatory uncertainty. We project conversion to remain between 35% and 40% in 2012. We expect the company to use a minimal portion of its discretionary cash flow for share repurchases in the near term despite its remaining repurchase authorization, given its relatively small float. Liquidity We believe that Education Management has "adequate" liquidity sources to cover its cash needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Our expectations and assumptions supporting this assessment include the following: -- Liquidity sources, including funds from operations, cash balances, and revolving credit facility availability should exceed uses by more than 1.2x. In our calculation, we have reduced revolving credit availability by the letter of credit (LOC) the company posts with the DoE. Debt maturities and term loan amortization (1%) should be manageable over the next 12 months. -- We expect that net sources of liquidity will be positive over the next 12 to 18 months, even if EBITDA declines at a 20% rate. -- The company had an EBITDA cushion of compliance with its financial covenants of greater than 50% as of Dec. 31, 2011. -- We think the company would be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability events, including losing some, but not all, of its ability to obtain federal student loan funding. -- The company has satisfactory relationships with its banks, in our view. Liquidity sources as of Dec 31, 2011 included cash balances of $299.9 million, and we expect the company to have positive discretionary cash flow in fiscal 2012. Education Management had $78.8 million availability under its $442.5 million revolving credit facility at Dec. 31, 2011, because it was required to post LOCs to the DoE. LOCs posted to the DoE are based on a percentage of the company's Title IV aid disbursements. LOCs totaled $363.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, of which $361.5 million were to the DOE based on 15% of Education Management's Title IV aid disbursements to students in fiscal 2010. The LOC adds about 0.5x of leverage to the company's debt to EBITDA ratio. Uses of cash include capital expenditures and stock buybacks, which could total up to $180 million in fiscal 2012. Under our base case assumptions, we expect between $120 million and $140 million of positive discretionary cash flow over the next 12 months. The company had a 53% cushion against its total leverage covenant of 4.25x as of Dec. 31, 2011. In addition, it had 52% headroom against its interest coverage covenant. We anticipate that Education Management will continue to maintain an adequate cushion against the covenants, despite the step-downs over the near term. However, if recent operating trends do not reverse, we could become concerned about the ability to meet step-downs over the intermediate term. About $349 million of non-extended term loan commitments will mature in June 2013. Outlook The negative rating outlook reflects our view that enrollment declines will likely result in weaker credit metrics and lower cash flow generation over the near term. Given the current cost structure, we could lower the rating if we become convinced that recent regulatory changes will result in persistent enrollment declines without the prospect for reversal. We could revise the outlook to stable if it appears that enrollment trends have stabilized, leading to revenue and EBITDA growth on a sustained basis. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Education Management Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB-/Stable/-- Senior Secured BB Recovery Rating 2 Senior Unsecured B Recovery Rating 6 Subordinated B Recovery Rating 6