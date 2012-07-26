(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: here July 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Societe Generale SFH's (SG SFH, 'A+'/Negative/'F1+') EUR16.25bn Obligations de Financement de l'Habitat (OFH) a 'AAA' rating. The OFH are all issued at a floating-rate, and have a weighted average (WA) residual maturity of 9.2 years. The agency has simultaneously affirmed SG SFH's remaining outstanding OFH, all fixed-rate and totalling EUR4.25bn, at 'AAA'. The OFH are all hard bullet and benefit from a 12-month pre-maturity reserve funded by SG at the loss of 'F1' or 'A'. The OFH are issued under a EUR 25bn medium-term note programme. The affirmation incorporates an increase in the Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) to 37.3% from 35.1% as a consequence of the introduction of secured advances between the SFH and SG to the cover pool, which match the newly issued floating-rate OFH. The advances are themselves secured by a collateral pool of residential mortgage loans belonging to SG under the provisions of articles L.211-38 (formerly L.431-7) of the French Monetary Code. The three outstanding fixed-rate OFH are still matched as per expected maturity date and notional amount by three senior notes issued by FCT Red&Black Guaranteed Home Loans (FCT R&B) and rated 'AAA' by Fitch (see "FCT Red & Black Guaranteed Home Loans", dated 23 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The updated D-Factor of 37.3% continues to be driven by potential liquidity gaps risk in the programme, due to the three FCT notes being soft bullet, which creates a potential mismatch with the three outstanding fixed-rate OFH, and between the collateral security of French home loans, which introduces a potential mismatch with the newly issued hard-bullet floating-rate OFH. In Fitch's opinion, this risk is only partially mitigated by a pre-maturity reserve, which is sized as the maximum principal and interest amount due on outstanding OFH over consecutive 12-month periods. This is due to the relatively low rating threshold (the loss of 'F1' or 'A' by SG) at which it is funded. The D-Factor also now incorporates the satisfactory segregation of the cover assets from the bankruptcy estate of SG under the SFH framework, despite a risk that debtors might set-off their deposits in the event of SG's insolvency. It also reflects the slightly more complex role of the alternative manager in terms of servicing and, if necessary, managing the sale of the residential loans comprising the collateral security. This could make the transition to an alternative manager more challenging than was the case when the cover pool consisted solely of FCT notes. Based on the combination of SG SFH's 'A+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the 37.3% D-Factor, the OFH ratings can achieve 'AA' on a probability of default (PD) basis and 'AAA' when factoring in recoveries from the cover assets given a default of the OFH, depending on the level of over-collateralisation (OC) between assets and outstanding OFH. In addition, the OFH's rating on a PD basis is capped at the 'AA+' rating (on a PD basis) of the FCT R&B notes. There is no cross-collateralisation between the collateral pool securing the advances between SG SFH and SG, which match the floating-rate OFH, and the sources of over-collateralisation supporting the FCT notes, which match the fixed-rate OFH. As such, under the asset coverage test (ACT) the asset percentage (AP) cannot exceed 90% for the floating-rate OFH. The Fitch-calculated AP supporting a 'AAA' rating for these OFH also stands at 90%. This level will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding notes, which can change over time. The main sources of OC at the SG SFH level between the FCT notes and the fixed-rate OFH consist of the issuer's equity of EUR375m in combination with a minimum of EUR191.3m of highly rated securities which secure a loan between SG SFH and SG. The AP as defined under the ACT and supporting the underlying FCT notes' rating stands at 85%. This ultimately benefits the issued OFH as well. SG SFH is a financial institution established in April 2011 regulated by the Autorite de Controle Prudentiel (the French banking and insurance regulator) and licensed to issue OFHs under the French legislative framework. SG SFH is a 99.9% subsidiary of Societe Generale. All else being equal, the rating can be maintained at 'AAA' as long as SG's IDR is at least 'A'. However, on 30 May 2012 Fitch published a report entitled "Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria". The report proposes enhancements to the covered bonds rating criteria in order to increase transparency and reflect Fitch's updated views of systemic risk and cover pool liquidity. Fitch anticipates there will be no negative impact on SG SFH's OFH ratings if the exposure draft proposals are implemented as proposed. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)