(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Societe Generale SFH's (SG
SFH, 'A+'/Negative/'F1+') EUR16.25bn Obligations de Financement de l'Habitat
(OFH) a 'AAA' rating. The OFH are all issued at a floating-rate, and have a
weighted average (WA) residual maturity of 9.2 years. The agency has
simultaneously affirmed SG SFH's remaining outstanding OFH, all fixed-rate and
totalling EUR4.25bn, at 'AAA'. The OFH are all hard bullet and benefit from a
12-month pre-maturity reserve funded by SG at the loss of 'F1' or 'A'. The OFH
are issued under a EUR 25bn medium-term note programme.
The affirmation incorporates an increase in the Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor)
to 37.3% from 35.1% as a consequence of the introduction of secured advances
between the SFH and SG to the cover pool, which match the newly issued
floating-rate OFH. The advances are themselves secured by a collateral pool of
residential mortgage loans belonging to SG under the provisions of articles
L.211-38 (formerly L.431-7) of the French Monetary Code. The three outstanding
fixed-rate OFH are still matched as per expected maturity date and notional
amount by three senior notes issued by FCT Red&Black Guaranteed Home Loans (FCT
R&B) and rated 'AAA' by Fitch (see "FCT Red & Black Guaranteed Home Loans",
dated 23 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
The updated D-Factor of 37.3% continues to be driven by potential liquidity gaps
risk in the programme, due to the three FCT notes being soft bullet, which
creates a potential mismatch with the three outstanding fixed-rate OFH, and
between the collateral security of French home loans, which introduces a
potential mismatch with the newly issued hard-bullet floating-rate OFH. In
Fitch's opinion, this risk is only partially mitigated by a pre-maturity
reserve, which is sized as the maximum principal and interest amount due on
outstanding OFH over consecutive 12-month periods. This is due to the relatively
low rating threshold (the loss of 'F1' or 'A' by SG) at which it is funded.
The D-Factor also now incorporates the satisfactory segregation of the cover
assets from the bankruptcy estate of SG under the SFH framework, despite a risk
that debtors might set-off their deposits in the event of SG's insolvency. It
also reflects the slightly more complex role of the alternative manager in terms
of servicing and, if necessary, managing the sale of the residential loans
comprising the collateral security. This could make the transition to an
alternative manager more challenging than was the case when the cover pool
consisted solely of FCT notes.
Based on the combination of SG SFH's 'A+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the
37.3% D-Factor, the OFH ratings can achieve 'AA' on a probability of default
(PD) basis and 'AAA' when factoring in recoveries from the cover assets given a
default of the OFH, depending on the level of over-collateralisation (OC)
between assets and outstanding OFH. In addition, the OFH's rating on a PD basis
is capped at the 'AA+' rating (on a PD basis) of the FCT R&B notes.
There is no cross-collateralisation between the collateral pool securing the
advances between SG SFH and SG, which match the floating-rate OFH, and the
sources of over-collateralisation supporting the FCT notes, which match the
fixed-rate OFH. As such, under the asset coverage test (ACT) the asset
percentage (AP) cannot exceed 90% for the floating-rate OFH. The
Fitch-calculated AP supporting a 'AAA' rating for these OFH also stands at 90%.
This level will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets
relative to outstanding notes, which can change over time.
The main sources of OC at the SG SFH level between the FCT notes and the
fixed-rate OFH consist of the issuer's equity of EUR375m in combination with a
minimum of EUR191.3m of highly rated securities which secure a loan between SG
SFH and SG. The AP as defined under the ACT and supporting the underlying FCT
notes' rating stands at 85%. This ultimately benefits the issued OFH as well.
SG SFH is a financial institution established in April 2011 regulated by the
Autorite de Controle Prudentiel (the French banking and insurance regulator) and
licensed to issue OFHs under the French legislative framework. SG SFH is a 99.9%
subsidiary of Societe Generale.
All else being equal, the rating can be maintained at 'AAA' as long as SG's IDR
is at least 'A'. However, on 30 May 2012 Fitch published a report entitled
"Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria". The report proposes
enhancements to the covered bonds rating criteria in order to increase
transparency and reflect Fitch's updated views of systemic risk and cover pool
liquidity. Fitch anticipates there will be no negative impact on SG SFH's OFH
ratings if the exposure draft proposals are implemented as proposed.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)