March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB' issue-level rating to BE Aerospace Inc.'s planned $500 million senior unsecured notes maturing in 2022, one notch below the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is '5', indicating our expectation that noteholders would receive modest (10%-30%) recovery in a payment default. We expect the U.S.-based aircraft supplier to use note proceeds toward repayment of borrowings under its revolving credit facility, which it drew to partially finance the $400 million acquisition of UFC Aerospace Corp. in January 2012. The corporate credit rating and outlook on BE Aerospace reflect our expectations that the company's earnings will increase, with a boost from acquired operations, and that commercial aerospace market conditions will be solid in 2012. This should allow credit protection measures to recover sufficiently over the next year, following modest deterioration because of the UFC acquisition. Our ratings on BE Aerospace also take into account the risks associated with the cyclical global airline industry as well as the relatively small size of the markets the company serves. We assess the company's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "significant," as our criteria define the terms. RATINGS LIST BE Aerospace Inc. Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- Rating Assigned Senior unsecured $500 mil. notes due 2022 BB Recovery rating 5