March 8 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it assigned its issue-level and recovery ratings to Weight Watchers International (WWI) Inc.'s proposed new senior secured debt: up to approximately $900 million to $1 billion in bank debt and up to approximately $500 million to $600 million in institutional debt, due in 2017 and 2019, respectively. The assigned issue-level rating for each tranche is 'BB+', one notch above the corporate credit rating on WWI. The recovery rating is '2', indicating our expectation for substantial recovery (70% to 90%) in the event of a payment default. WWI will use the proceeds from this up to $1.5 billion total new issuance for share repurchases. Artal Holdings Sp. Z. o.o. Succursale de Luxembourg's share of ownership is to remain unchanged at approximately 52%. Financial covenants similar to those applying to the existing credit facilities will govern the new facilities: total net leverage (defined as the ratio of net debt to EBITDA) of 5.0x, subject to step-downs, and EBITDA coverage of interest expense of 2.0x. We expect WWI to continue to maintain significant covenant cushions. RATINGS LIST Weight Watchers International Inc. Corporate credit rating BB/Negative/-- New Rating Weight Watchers International Inc. Senior secured BB+ Recovery rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.