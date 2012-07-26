July 26 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the general obligation (GO) bonds of the city of Norwalk, Connecticut (the city): --$26 million GO bonds, series 2012B. The bonds will sell via competitive sale on August 1. Proceeds will be used to fund construction of a new fire station and several other capital projects. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$211.9 million GO bonds at 'AAA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are general obligations of the city, to which its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing authority are pledged. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOUND ECONOMIC PROFILE: The city's economy benefits from its proximity to New York City. Healthcare, financial and professional services, and retail have a large presence in the local economy. Additionally, the city benefits from high wealth levels, low unemployment and a stable tax base. STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: Financial flexibility continues to be ample with healthy fund balance levels. The city's millage rate is competitive, and expenditure reductions to date have been moderate. Sound financial policies underscore the city's prudent financial management. LOW DEBT BURDEN: Overall debt levels are low and expected to remain so given the city's moderate additional debt plans, rapid amortization, and prudent debt policies. Pension and OPEB obligations are also well managed, as evidenced by the city's formation of an OPEB trust and high funded ratios for the city's pension plans. CREDIT PROFILE STABLE REGIONAL ECONOMY Norwalk is advantageously located along the shores of the Long Island Sound, roughly 50 miles northeast of New York City and proximate to several other Connecticut cities, including Stamford, Bridgeport and New Haven. The city benefits from an extensive infrastructure network, including Metro North commuter rail and Interstate 95. Health care, financial and professional services, and retail sectors drive the city's local economy. The city's largest private employer, Norwalk Hospital is currently expanding its emergency care operations within the city and adding a new digestive diseases center. Though little vacant land remains within the city, many areas are currently being redeveloped for retail and commercial use. POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS The city's economic indicators compare favorably to those of the state and nation. Wealth levels are above average, exceeding those of the nation by at least 46%. The city's unemployment rate of 6.6% as of May 2012 is below the nation's (7.9%) and represents year-over-year improvement due to employment gains. The tax base has enjoyed modest growth in recent years. However, the city anticipates a sizable decrease in taxable values upon the October 2013 reassessment - the city's first since 2008. The city plans to increase the millage in fiscal 2015 to yield a revenue-neutral levy. The tax rate remains low for the region. MAINTENANCE OF HEALTHY RESERVE LEVELS Reserve levels remain healthy and in compliance with the city's unassigned fund balance policy of 5%-10% of revenues, which Fitch considers adequate given the stability of the city's revenue base and financial operations. The city used a sizable amount of reserves (2.8% of spending) in fiscal 2009 to temporarily offset increasing debt service and OPEB funding. Since then results have stabilized, and fiscal 2011 ended with an operating surplus (after transfers) of $1.4 million and an unrestricted fund balance (the sum of unassigned, assigned, and committed fund balance under GASB 54) of $30.6 million (a sound 10.4% of spending). Property taxes represent over 85% of total general fund revenues, providing stability to the city's revenue base. Fitch considers favorably the city's willingness to increase millage rates when necessary, noting that the city has increased the millage each year since fiscal 2010. Expenditure reductions over the past few years have been moderate, and Fitch believes the city has room to make additional cuts without reducing service levels. FISCAL 2012 AND 2013 ESTIMATES AND BUDGET The fiscal 2012 budget represents a 2.7% increase in spending relative to that of fiscal 2011 due to increased educational funding and heightened pension contributions. Year-to-date results for fiscal 2012 show that the city will end the year with a marginal net deficit (after transfers) of $7,000. Growth in police salaries and pension contributions drive the 3% year-over-year budgeted increase in the fiscal 2013 budget. A $4 million loan to the Board of Education also contributes to this budget growth. To offset these costs, the budget includes a $1 million fund balance appropriation (0.3% of spending). Fitch does not believe that this budgeted draw on reserves will materially reduce the city's fund balance levels. Projections through fiscal 2016 indicate break-even operations and no planned use of fund balance. LOW-RISK DEBT PROFILE Overall debt levels are low to moderate at $2,929 per capita and 1.4% of market value. Fitch expects the city's debt levels to remain at this level given the city's current debt plans and its adherence to prudent debt policies. For fiscal 2011, debt service totaled $25.1 million or a moderate 8.5% of spending. Based on the city's projections, debt service will remain below 9% of spending in out years. The city has no variable-rate or derivative exposure, and amortization of outstanding principal is rapid with over 70% retired in 10 years. Future capital needs appear manageable, as delineated in the fiscal 2013-2017 capital improvement plan (CIP). Totaling $94.2 million, the CIP represents a modest 0.5% of market value. Public works projects account for half of total needs, followed by education (22.6%) and parks (8.8%). The city plans to finance the CIP almost entirely through GO debt: $85 million of additional debt is planned in equal installments over the next five years. PRUDENT MANAGEMENT OF OTHER LONG-TERM OBLIGATIONS The city continues to fund post-employment health care benefits (OPEB) above annual pay-go levels, with 90% of the annual required contribution (ARC) projected for fiscal 2012. The city has budgeted an 85% ARC contribution for fiscal 2013 and anticipates full ARC funding by fiscal 2015. An irrevocable trust was established in fiscal 2007 which the city reports has $26 million as of July 2012, equal to roughly 12% of the OPEB liability. The city's four pension plans are well funded at 95% on an aggregate level, using Fitch's adjusted 7% investment return rate. The city's total OPEB and pension contributions for fiscal 2012 equaled $19.6 million or a manageable 6.8% of spending.