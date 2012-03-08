March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it revised its
recovery rating on Lafayette, La.-based PetroQuest Energy Inc.'s senior
unsecured notes to '3' from '4', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%
to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The 'B' issue rating on the
senior unsecured notes remains unchanged.
"The improved recovery expectation reflects a review of PetroQuest's Dec. 31,
2011, PV-10 value run at our recovery price assumptions of $45 per barrel West
Texas Intermediate crude oil and $4 per mmBtu natural gas," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Paul Harvey.
The corporate credit rating and stable outlook on exploration and production
company PetroQuest Energy Inc. reflects our view of its "vulnerable" business
risk and "aggressive" financial risk, as our criteria define these terms. The
ratings incorporate PetroQuest Energy's participation in the highly cyclical,
capital-intensive oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P)
industry, its limited scale of operations, and its meaningful exposure to weak
natural gas prices. Our ratings on PetroQuest also reflect our current
expectation that the company would not materially outspend cash flows,
resulting in low debt leverage for the rating category and "adequate"
near-term liquidity.
RATINGS LIST
PetroQuest Energy Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
To From
Issue Rating Unchanged; Revised Recovery Rating
Senior unsecured debt B B
Recovery rating 3 4