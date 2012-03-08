March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it revised its recovery rating on Lafayette, La.-based PetroQuest Energy Inc.'s senior unsecured notes to '3' from '4', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The 'B' issue rating on the senior unsecured notes remains unchanged. "The improved recovery expectation reflects a review of PetroQuest's Dec. 31, 2011, PV-10 value run at our recovery price assumptions of $45 per barrel West Texas Intermediate crude oil and $4 per mmBtu natural gas," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Harvey. The corporate credit rating and stable outlook on exploration and production company PetroQuest Energy Inc. reflects our view of its "vulnerable" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk, as our criteria define these terms. The ratings incorporate PetroQuest Energy's participation in the highly cyclical, capital-intensive oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry, its limited scale of operations, and its meaningful exposure to weak natural gas prices. Our ratings on PetroQuest also reflect our current expectation that the company would not materially outspend cash flows, resulting in low debt leverage for the rating category and "adequate" near-term liquidity. RATINGS LIST PetroQuest Energy Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- To From Issue Rating Unchanged; Revised Recovery Rating Senior unsecured debt B B Recovery rating 3 4