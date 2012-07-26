MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires Cannon for loan sales
June 7 Deutsche Bank has hired Alexandra Cannon as a director in leveraged loan sales, rounding out moves on the bank’s New York loan sales and trading teams, according to sources.
July 26 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District, OH.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
June 7 Mylan NV defended Chairman Robert Coury's role to ISS this week as the influential proxy firm prepares to advise shareholders on how they should vote on the re-election of Coury and other directors, according to a letter the drugmaker released on Wednesday.