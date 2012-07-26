July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for Brazil: --Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --Local currency IDR at 'BBB'; --Country ceiling at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Brazil's ratings balance its strong external balance sheet metrics, a diversified and high value-added economic base, a well-capitalized banking system and consensus on the main thrust of economic policies against structural weaknesses in public finances, relatively high government debt burden, low investment levels and the sluggish pace of reform. Brazil's flexible exchange rate regime, moderate current account deficits, strong FDI inflows and a robust international reserves buffer of over USD370 billion enhance the country's shock absorption capacity. The country's strong net sovereign external creditor position further buttresses its credit profile. Fitch expects Brazil's credit fundamentals to remain resilient to threats from elevated external risks and their potentially unfavorable impact on the country's growth dynamics. Brazil's economy has lost considerable momentum, and the economic slowdown has proven to be deeper and longer than previously anticipated. However, Fitch expects Brazil's growth to accelerate from 2.5% in 2012 to 4.5% next year underpinned by monetary and other stimuli although there are downside risks stemming from the challenging global macroeconomic backdrop and uncertainty related to the effectiveness of the monetary and other stimuli. While cyclical elements have played a role, Fitch believes that the extended slowdown and weak economic recovery highlight the need for further reform to improve competitiveness and promote investment. Brazil's investment rate of below 20% of GDP is lower than the 'BBB' median and that of other BRICs countries. A heavy and complex tax system and weak infrastructure highlight some of the weaknesses in the country's business environment. Inflation has continued to recede after peaking in September 2011. However, inflationary pressures could reemerge as economic recovery takes hold, which underscores the need for the central bank to remain vigilant to such risks to better anchor inflation expectations and maintain the credibility of its inflation targeting regime. The central bank has cut interest rates aggressively against the backdrop of lower inflation, elevated global uncertainty and sluggish domestic activity. Nominal and real interest rates are at historically low levels. Fitch believes that the improved fiscal-monetary policy mix will have to be sustained to maintain low interest rates. Fitch expects the government to meet its non-financial public sector primary surplus of 3.1% of GDP in 2012 although downside risks remain present from possible revenue under-performance and additional stimulus should economic conditions deteriorate sharply. General government debt at over 50% of GDP remains higher than the 'BBB' median although stable debt dynamics, deep domestic markets, adequate liquidity buffers and favorable access to markets are supportive of relatively higher debt tolerance. Moreover, a proactive liability management stance has reduced external debt and led to a decline in the share of floating rate bonds in total domestic debt. Gradual progress on reforms continues with the passage of a social security reform for new federal government employees. In addition, the government has taken steps to attract private investment in the infrastructure sector. However, substantive reform is unlikely this year due to the impending municipal elections. Fitch notes that while the banking sector is adequately-capitalized, continued sluggish economic growth, potential for higher unemployment rates and increased household leverage underscore the need to monitor credit growth developments. Excessive easing of policies to accelerate credit growth may increase banking sector vulnerabilities. A sustained improvement in the fiscal-monetary policy mix, external and fiscal balance sheet improvements as well as progress on reforms that strengthen fiscal flexibility and bolsters investment and growth prospects would be positive for Brazil's ratings. While not Fitch's base case, a large increase in the government debt burden, significant mismanagement of inflation dynamics and crystallization of contingent liabilities from the financial sector would potentially have negative implications for the ratings. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and