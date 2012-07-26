July 26 - Fitch believes close monitoring of the Securities Exchange Commission's (SEC) proceedings regarding the city of Miami, rather than immediate rating action, is appropriate. On Monday, the SEC sent a Wells Notice indicating they will likely pursue civil securities fraud charges and other disclosure violations against the city. Miami has indicated that it disagrees with the charges and plans a reply to the notice by the August 6 deadline. Fitch has been aware of the investigation since it began in 2009. The Wells Notice heightens our concerns about the potential consequences for the city's credit quality. However, the potential outcomes of the notice are very broad and it is not possible to gauge its impact at this time. We believe that Miami has favorable economic long-term prospects attributable to its significant business relationships with Latin American corporations and its reputation as a tourist destination. In the medium term we expect it to struggle with some of the same financial pressures that other U.S. cities are facing, including elevated rates of unemployment, a slow recovery in residential real estate, and recent dramatic increases in pension liabilities. The frequent turnover in key city management during recent years is an issue. However, Fitch sees it as positive that current city financial management was not directly involved in the decisions that led to the SEC's investigation. While Fitch is concerned about the costs and potential operational disruptions associated with the ongoing investigation, recent financial results indicate some modest improvement in the city's overall financial position. This week we have been in contact with the city and the regional SEC office. We will continue to monitor the situation and comment when developments warrant it.