July 26 - On the effective date of Aug. 8, 2012, Fitch Ratings will maintain
the Long-term 'A+' Rating Watch Negative rating, and confirm the Short-term 'F1'
rating, for the New York Liberty Development Corporation Multi-Modal Liberty
Revenue Refunding Bonds (World Trade Center Project-Towers 3-4) $1,035,000
series 2011B-1, in conjunction with a mandatory tender occurring on Aug. 8,
2012. The series 2011B-1 bonds have been re-designated from the original 2011B
bonds and are being remarketed with a new LOC from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. on
that date. Fitch Ratings will also maintain the Long-term 'A+' Rating Watch
Negative rating, and confirm the Short-term 'F1' rating on the $300,000 series
2011B-2 bonds (originally a portion of the series 2011A bonds), which are being
redesignated and remarketed with an LOC from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. on that
date. The ratings will be based on the support provided by the irrevocable
direct- pay letters of credit (LOCs) to be issued by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
(rated 'A+/F1', Long-term on Rating Watch Negative).
The bank is obligated to make payments of principal of and interest on the bonds
upon maturity, acceleration and redemption, as well as purchase price for
tendered bonds. The ratings will expire upon the earliest of: (a) May 29, 2013,
the stated expiration date of the LOCs; (b) any prior termination of the LOCs;
or (c) defeasance of the bonds. The LOCs provide full and sufficient coverage of
principal plus an amount equal to 34 days of interest at a maximum rate of 12%
based on a year of 365 days and purchase price for tendered bonds, while in the
weekly and daily rate modes. The Remarketing Agent for the bonds is Goldman,
Sachs & Co.
The bonds bear interest at a weekly rate, but may be converted to a daily, term,
flexible, libor-indexed, or fixed rate. While bonds bear interest in the weekly
or daily rate modes, interest payments are on the first business day of each
month. The trustee is obligated to make timely draws on the LOC to pay
principal, interest, and purchase price. Funds drawn under the LOCs are held
uninvested, and are free from any lien prior to that of the bondholders. Holders
may tender their bonds on any business day, provided the remarketing agent is
given the requisite prior notice of the purchase. The bonds are subject to
mandatory tender: (1) upon conversion of the interest rate; (2) upon expiration,
substitution or termination of the LOCs; (3) following receipt of written notice
from the bank of an event of default under the Reimbursement Agreement, or that
the interest component will not be reinstated; (4) the initial term rate period
mandatory tender date, May 22, 2013 or such subsequent date, and (5) while in
the daily or weekly rate mode, any business day specified by the borrower
following trustee's receipt of notice of such tender from the borrower. Optional
and mandatory redemption provisions also apply to the bonds. Additional bonds
may be issued, no earlier than May 22, 2013, provided they receive a separate
series designation.
Bond proceeds will be used to finance a portion of the cost of construction of
Tower 3 and 4 at the World Trade Center site in Lower Manhattan in New York
City.