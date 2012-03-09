March 9 - With the U.S. economic recovery gaining momentum and credit markets welcoming all but the riskiest corporate borrowers, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes certain threats to credit and the economy have diminished--or at least stabilized. At the same time, we continue to view some risks as likely and increasing in probability, according to a report just published on RatingsDirect.

The report, titled, "The Top Risks To U.S. Credit And The Economy," says we think the chance of asset bubbles building is still very likely, and the potential for larger-than-expected losses in residential real estate is increasingly likely. But, the possibility that commercial real estate losses would exceed our estimates has become less likely, in our opinion. Other plausible risks are contagion from the European bank and sovereign debt crises and only 5% GDP growth in China.