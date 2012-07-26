July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of the American
Transmission Company (ATC) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR and commercial paper at 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $1.6 billion of debt is affected by
today's actions.
Key Rating Drivers Include: ATC's low business risk profile as a regulated
electric transmission utility with no significant volume, commodity, or weather
sensitivity. ATC operates under a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
approved tariff structure that ensures cash flow stability with automatic annual
updates to forward-looking rates, subject to an annual true-up, allowances for
construction work in progress (CWIP) and expensing of pre-certification costs,
and a 12.2% allowed return on equity.
At the state level, ATC benefits from a supportive regulatory environment in
Wisconsin where the majority of its assets are located and is subject to
regulatory oversight by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) for
project siting and construction. The ratings also take into consideration ATC's
conservative funding strategy for capital expenditures based upon a balanced mix
of debt and equity from contributing members.
ATC continues to demonstrate strong operating performance and stable cash flows.
The company posted ratios of EBITDA to interest of 5.2 times (x) for the
12-month period ended March 31, 2012. Leverage, as measured by the ratio of debt
to EBITDA, was 4.0x for the same time period. Fitch expects credit metrics to
remain consistent at or near current levels over the next several years as ATC
continues to add new assets into rate base. Going forward, Fitch projects EBITDA
to interest and debt to EBITDA to average 5.1x and 4.1x, respectively, through
2016.
Rating concerns primarily relate to ATC's significant capital spending budget
over the next 10 years. The company has already identified approximately $3.8
billion to $4.4 billion in potential growth projects. Additional projects to
meet federal or state renewal portfolio standards may result in increased
external funding requirements. Fitch notes that ATC is privately held by a
consortium of utilities and has no direct access to equity.
While annual capex is currently forecasted to average approximately $286 million
through 2014, Fitch expects significantly higher capital spending levels in 2015
and 2016 as the planned Bay Lake and Badger Coulee transmission projects reach
the construction phase. The large capital expenditure increase can primarily be
attributed to the new Bay Lake transmission project and to a lesser extent, the
planned Badger Coulee transmission line.
The proposed Bay Lake transmission project will improve the stability and
reliability of the regional electrical grid in northern Wisconsin and the Upper
Peninsula of Michigan and help facilitate additional transmission into Michigan.
ATC currently plans to file for approval with the PSCW and the Michigan Public
Service Commission in late 2013 or early 2014 and a decision is expected in late
2014 or first quarter of 2015. The total project is expected to cost $744
million dollars and if approved, construction is expected to start in 2015 to
meet a currently scheduled in service date of 2016.
The proposed Badger Coulee Line from La Crosse to Madison, Wisconsin will
support the transfer of renewable energy into Wisconsin to help meet public
policy goals in the state as well as the greater Midwest region. ATC currently
expects to file an application to build the line with the PSCW in 2013, and the
project is currently estimated to cost $425 million. If approved, construction
on the new line would begin in 2016 to meet an in-service date of 2018. This
project qualifies for Midwest Independent System Operator's (MISO) Multi Value
Project cost methodology, which would spread the cost of the project across the
entire MISO region, with ATC customers paying about 10% to 15% of the project's
total cost.
Fitch expects increased levels of capital spending to be funded with the same
balanced mix of debt and equity of prior years and for management to maintain a
capital structure of approximately 50%-55% debt to equity.
Additional Rating Concerns Include: The potential loss of member support for
equity financing, and the potential for unfavorable revisions to the current
rate structure after Dec. 31, 2012, as intervenors can request a change in the
tariff at that time.
Fitch notes that ATC has revenue concentration among its five largest customers,
who collectively comprise over 90% of ATC's total revenues on an ongoing basis.
Mitigants to customer concentration include the essential nature of ATC's
network service to the business of its customers in addition to a solid customer
credit profile. The three largest customers/shareholders include Wisconsin
Electric Power Co. (WEPCO, IDR: 'A', Outlook Stable), Wisconsin Power & Light
Co., and Wisconsin Public Service Corporation.
The Stable Outlook assumes that ATC will continue to finance capital
expenditures with a prudent mix of debt and equity to maintain credit metrics
that are commensurate with their rating category and that the regulatory
environment will continue to support cash flow stability.
Fitch views ATC's liquidity position to be sufficient. The company has access to
short-term liquidity through a three-year $300 million unsecured revolving
credit facility that matures in January 2014. The facility provides backstop
support for the company's commercial paper program. As of March 31, 2012, ATC
had $226 million of commercial paper outstanding. Debt maturities are manageable
and are expected to be refinanced upon expiry. ATC has no maturities through
2014 and $100 million of senior notes due in 2015.