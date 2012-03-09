March 9 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Nigerian Banks: Key Rating Drivers for the SectorMarch 9 - Fitch Ratings says in a new comment that Nigerian banks' Long-term ratings are constrained by an extremely challenging operating environment, concentrated credit risk and weak albeit improving corporate governance and transparency requirements. In the comment, Fitch outlines the drivers for the ratings of the various Nigerian banks which are either based on the banks' individual credit strength or the perceived probability of support from the state or institutional parent. "Inefficient operations remain a characteristic of the market that Nigerian banks will need to address in order to ensure their long-term-sustainability," says Denzil De Bie, a Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions group. "In addition, Fitch observes that capital is becoming increasingly tight in the sector, with little appetite for fresh equity issuances. This means that current levels of capital are unlikely to be sufficient to support any material asset growth in the industry". The comment, entitled "Nigerian Banks: Key Rating Drivers for the Sector" is available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.