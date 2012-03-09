March 9 - OVERVIEW -- In Q4 2011, all of the key performance indicators for our European credit card ABS index increased. -- Despite rising unemployment and sluggish economic growth, individual insolvencies decreased by 1,246 to 28,973. -- As of our Q3 2011 index report, we have reintroduced Arran Cards Funding into our index. -- We also assigned ratings to three new issuances; one each from Gracechurch Card Programme Funding PLC, Penarth Master Issuer PLC, and Arran Cards Funding PLC. March 9 - In the fourth quarter of 2011, the performance of European credit card securitizations remained resilient in the face of rising unemployment, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' latest European Credit Card ABS Index Report, published today. "While persistently high unemployment at 8.4% in the fourth quarter continued to put pressure on U.K. consumers, factors such as a decrease in consumer price index (CPI) inflation, ongoing low interest rates, and low mortgage costs have eased debt pressure on consumers, leading to a decline in bankruptcies," said credit analyst, Tim Mulligan. Today's report shows that all four of the key performance indicators for transactions that we include in our European credit card index increased. Charge-offs and total delinquencies increased only modestly; with more significant increases in both yield and the payment rate. By contrast, individual insolvencies (which we categorize into bankruptcies, individual voluntary arrangements, and debt relief orders) decreased by 1,246 to 28,973. "Issuance activity reflected the resilient performance of European credit card securitizations in Q4 2011. We assigned ratings to three new issuances; one each from Gracechurch Card Programme Funding PLC, Penarth Master Issuer PLC, and Arran Cards Funding. In 2011, we rated a total issuance volume of EUR6.55 billion in credit card securitizations, all on a master trust basis," concluded Mr. Mulligan. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- European Credit Card ABS Index Report Q4 2011: Resilient Performance Defies Increasing U.K. Unemployment Rate, March 9, 2011 The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.