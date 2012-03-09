March 9 - OVERVIEW -- On Feb. 14, 2012, we lowered to 'BB-' from 'BB+' and removed from CreditWatch negative our long-term counterparty rating on Banco BPI. The outlook is negative. -- Following this action and the application of our criteria for rating covered bonds, we have today affirmed our ratings on Banco BPI's mortgage covered bond program and related series and lowered our ratings on Banco BPI's public-sector covered bond program and related series. -- At the same time, we removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on Banco BPI's mortgage and public-sector covered bond programs and related series. -- We have also assigned negative outlooks to our ratings on Banco BPI's mortgage and public-sector covered bonds, to reflect the negative outlook for the rating on the issuer. -- Our ratings are based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. However, certain aspects of the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in these programs may be affected as a result of this review. March 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on Banco BPI S.A.'s (BB-/Negative/B) mortgage and public-sector covered bond programs and related series of covered bonds issued under them. Specifically, we: -- Affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'A-' ratings on Banco BPI's mortgage covered bond program and related series ("obrigacoes hipotecarias"); -- Lowered to 'BB-' from 'BB+' and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on Banco BPI's public-sector covered bond program and related series ("obrigacoes sobre o sector publico"); -- Assigned negative outlooks to the ratings on Banco BPI's mortgage and public-sector covered bonds (see list below). Today's rating actions follow the Feb. 14, 2012 downgrade of our long-term counterparty rating on Banco BPI to 'BB-' from 'BB+' (see "Portuguese Banco BPI And Banco Portugues de Investimento Downgraded To 'BB-' After Portugal Downgrade; Outlooks Negative," published on Feb. 14, 2012). On Dec. 15, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on Banco BPI's mortgage covered bond program and related series following the CreditWatch negative placement of our ratings on 15 European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) members on Dec. 5, as well as the CreditWatch negative placement of the rating on the issuer (see "Standard & Poor's Puts Ratings On Eurozone Sovereigns On CreditWatch With Negative Implications," published on Dec. 5, 2011, "Ratings On Seven Portuguese Banks Placed On CreditWatch Negative Following Similar Action On Sovereign," published on Dec. 7, 2011, and "Ratings On Eight Covered Bond Programs Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Eurozone Sovereign CreditWatch Placements," published on Dec. 15, 2011). On Jan. 31, 2012, we lowered our ratings on Banco BPI's mortgage and public-sector covered bond programs and related series to reflect the changed sovereign ratings following the lowering of our ratings on the Republic of Portugal on Jan. 13. We kept our ratings on the covered bond program and related series on CreditWatch negative due to the CreditWatch placement of the issuer credit rating (ICR) on the bank (see "Portugal's Ratings Lowered To 'BB/B'; Recovery Rating Of 4 Assigned; Outlook Negative," published on Jan. 13, 2012, "Standard & Poor's Takes Various Rating Actions On 16 Eurozone Sovereign Governments," published on Jan. 13, 2012, and "Ratings Lowered On Banco BPI's Public-Sector And Mortgage Covered Bonds Following Portugal Downgrade," published on Jan. 31, 2012). CREDIT AND CASH FLOW ANALYSIS MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS We have applied our five-step approach for rating covered bonds to evaluate the maximum potential covered bonds ratings uplift for the mortgage covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). In step 1 of our rating approach, we used our assessment of the program's asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk to determine an ALMM classification of "low". In step 2, we categorized Banco BPI's mortgage covered bonds in category "2". This combination enables us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential ratings uplift of six notches above our long-term rating on Banco BPI (step 3). In step 4 of our analysis, we analyzed the credit and market risks, to determine the target credit enhancement that we consider to be commensurate with the maximum potential uplift that we determined in step 3. Due to our Jan. 13 downgrade of of Portugal, we have increased our assumption for the assumed weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) in the cover pool and have increased our assumption for the program's refinancing spread. HIGHER WAFF ASSUMPTION When rating a covered bond program above the foreign currency rating on the sovereign in which the assets are located, our premise is that the covered bonds would continue to perform in a stress scenario where the government has defaulted on its obligations. While we believe that this would be the case for covered bond programs backed by Portuguese mortgage assets that we rate, we also consider that risks affecting these transactions have increased materially due to heightened country risk, which, in part, is reflected in the 'BB/Negative' long-term rating on the Republic of Portugal. As a result, the likelihood that these transactions could experience an unusually large adverse change in credit quality has also increased, in our view. In our opinion, the economic recession and rising unemployment associated with increased country risk may negatively affect the willingness and ability of obligors to repay their debts, with transactions experiencing higher defaults and delinquencies and ultimately decreased cash flow. To absorb this increased credit risk, we believe that cover bonds should be able to withstand losses that would be at least 1.3 times the initial loss expectations for our rating scenario. We have based these adjustments on historically observed data from transactions that have experienced similar sovereign-stressed environments. The application of these assumptions may be revised from time to time as future actual performance is observed. These increased loss assumptions would apply to the ratings on any outstanding covered bonds, as well as to the ratings on any new covered bonds backed by Portuguese mortgage assets. As a result of this adjustment, the WAFF in Banco BPI's mortgage covered bond program's cover pool has increased to 15.80% from 12.15%. HIGHER REFINANCING SPREAD ASSUMPTION We model market value risk in terms of a "spread shock". Here, we calculate the net present value of the projected cash flows of the assets using a discount rate, which we base on the target asset spreads over the relevant funding rate, e.g., Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR). We derive these target asset spreads based, in part, on the widest observed spread for securitizations or issuances of similar assets. The application of the target asset spreads results in a reduced asset value, which we use as an input in our cash flow analysis to calculate the likely proceeds the issuer would receive if it borrows from a third party or sells assets. Our spread assumptions are specific to jurisdiction and cover pool assets, and we update these assumptions on a regular basis to respond to fundamental changes in market conditions. Due to the heightened observed spreads in Portuguese mortgage-backed assets, we have increased our target asset spread to 1,000 basis points (bps) from 700 bps. RATING ACTIONS Both changes to our assumptions have led to an increase in the target credit enhancement needed to support the maximum uplift for the covered bond ratings. As the available credit enhancement (46.33%) in Banco BPI's mortgage covered bond program is above the target credit enhancement (45.80%) and thus commensurate with all six notches of uplift above the ICR, we have affirmed our 'A-' ratings on the mortgage covered bond program and related series. We have also removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on these covered bonds because the ICR is no longer on CreditWatch negative. EMU CRITERIA We have also applied our criteria for rating nonsovereign issuers and structured finance transactions--including covered bonds--above the rating on the related sovereign in the eurozone ("EMU criteria") when determining the credit rating on the covered bonds. Our EMU criteria determine the maximum rating differential between sovereign and covered bond ratings based on the sovereign rating level and the covered bond program's country-risk exposure (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011). This assessment caps any potential further uplift typically available under our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). Under our EMU criteria, a mortgage covered bond program that has what we consider to be a "low" country-risk exposure would typically achieve a maximum uplift of six notches above the investment-grade rating on the country in which the cover pool assets are located. If the sovereign rating is in the speculative-grade category, the maximum uplift is five notches. As our long-term rating on Portugal is currently 'BB', our EMU criteria constrain our ratings on Banco BPI's mortgage covered bond program and related series at a long-term rating of 'A-'. PUBLIC-SECTOR COVERED BONDS Under our EMU criteria, we consider that public-sector covered bonds have a "high" sensitivity to sovereign risk. A covered bond program that has what we consider to be a "high" country-risk exposure would typically only achieve a one-notch uplift above the rating on the country in which the cover pool assets are located. Based on these criteria, our maximum potential rating on Banco BPI's public-sector covered bond program is currently capped at 'BB+'--two notches above our long-term rating on Banco BPI. Based on our most recent analysis of the program's credit quality and cash flow structure (as of December 2011), the program's available credit enhancement is not able to cover the asset default risk, and the program is therefore not able to achieve the first notch of uplift under our ALMM criteria for rating covered bonds. On Jan. 13, 2012 we lowered our long-term credit rating on the Portuguese sovereign to the non-investment grade category and now assume a 30%-50% recovery on Portuguese sovereign assets in the case of a default (see "Portugal's Ratings Lowered To 'BB/B'; Recovery Rating Of 4 Assigned; Outlook Negative," published on Jan. 13, 2012). Banco BPI's public-sector covered bonds are exposed solely to Portuguese public-sector entities. Additionally, the underlying public-sector loans rely on sovereign system support and transfer payments from the Portuguese government. Given the current speculative-grade ratings or credit estimates assigned to the cover pool assets and the high concentration within the cover pool, our modeling would assume that the issuer and the sovereign would default. The program would therefore need to be able to support a scenario default rate of 100% with an assumed recovery for principal and interest of 40%. RATING ACTIONS Due to the high asset default rate together with our low recovery assumption, the program's available credit enhancement (66.14%) remains below the level which we view to be commensurate with the first notch of uplift (71.64%) from the ICR ('BB-'). Therefore, following our downgrade of Banco BPI, we have lowered to 'BB-' from 'BB+' and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on Banco BPI's public-sector covered bond program and related series. OUTLOOK We have assigned negative outlooks to the ratings on Banco BPI's mortgage and public-sector covered bonds as all else being equal, any future downgrade of Banco BPI would automatically lead to a downgrade of the covered bond programs and related series. The negative outlooks reflect the negative outlook for both the ICR and the sovereign rating on Portugal. POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES We have taken today's rating actions on these covered bonds based on our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). The assumptions and methodologies used in the credit and cash flow analysis are currently under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds And CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010). The scope of our review of the analysis of public-sector assets may include our default rate stresses, correlation assumptions, recovery levels, model risk, concentration limits, and credit enhancement levels. Further, as part of our cash flow analysis, we used Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the target credit enhancement for the covered bonds. The assumptions and methodologies used in this cash flow analysis are also under review. This review may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result, our future assumptions and methodologies used in our Covered Bond Monitor model may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program. Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, we will continue to rate and surveil these covered bonds using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research"). A-/Negative A-/Watch Neg Portugal: Mortgage Covered Bonds (Obrigacoes Hipotecarias) Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative; Negative Outlook Assigned Banco BPI S.A. BB-/Negative BB+/Watch Neg Portugal: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Obrigacoes Sobre O Sector Publico)