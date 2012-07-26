July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'AA' rating on the following
Longview Independent School District (ISD; or the district), TX's
bonds:
--$258.4 million unlimited tax (ULT) bonds;
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The ULT bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax levied against all
taxable property within Longview ISD.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Consistently positive operating margins have
yielded significant general fund reserve levels and liquidity, providing the
district with a high degree of financial flexibility.
HIGH DEBT LEVELS: Aggregate debt levels and the annual debt burden on the budget
are high while amortization is slow. The debt service tax rate is elevated and
near the state's tax rate cap for new money debt issuance, but future capital
needs for this mature district are minimal.
BROAD ECONOMY: The district benefits from its location in a larger industrial
and retail regional economy along major transportation corridors. Local
employment indicators are positive.
TAX BASE CONTRACTION: Taxable assessed value (TAV) has fluctuated in recent
years but is poised to climb modestly in fiscal 2013.
CREDIT PROFILE
POSITIVE FINANCIAL OPERATIONS, STRONG BALANCE SHEET
Fiscal 2011 results decidedly outperformed the balanced budget, with
conservative revenue forecasts and underspending of the budget producing a
significant $7.7 million operating surplus (13.5% of spending), marking the
eighth consecutive year of positive results. The district closed the year with
an unrestricted general fund balance of $38.9 million (the sum of committed,
assigned, and unassigned per GASB 54) or a stout 68% of expenditures. Liquidity
in the general fund improved to over seven months of cash-on-hand.
FLEXIBILITY MAINTAINED DESPITE STATE BUDGET CUTS
The 2012 adopted budget of $61.1 million forecast a modest $965,000 deficit
(1.4%) due to the loss of $4 million of state-formula funding resulting from
statewide budget cuts. The budget substantially closed the revenue hole with
spending cuts through reduced headcount (via attrition), a salary freeze, and
across-the-board cuts to departmental budgets, while also using $1.3 million of
one-time federal aid. With revenues presently forecast in excess of the budget
and continuing costs controls, officials again expect to add to fund balance at
year-end.
The district expects a modest revenue loss in fiscal 2013 with enrollment gains
and the initiation of a new early childhood program, but has nevertheless
proposed a $1.6 million deficit budget (Aug. 31 fiscal year). Officials will
again curtail spending through continued attrition savings, forgoing salary
increases for professional staff, and initiating additional 10% across-the-board
department cuts. Fitch views the district's conservative budgeting practices and
maintenance of significant operating reserves, despite the revenue pressures, as
a credit positive.
WEAK DEBT PROFILE, BUT LIMITED FUTURE CAPITAL NEEDS
Key debt ratios are above average due to the recent issuance of all of the
district's $267 million bond authorization, issued over four installments since
2008, to support comprehensive rebuilding, renovating, and repurposing of
district facilities. Overall debt is 7.0% of full market value (MV) and $5,428
per capita, and the annual carrying cost consumed a high 23% of 2011 general
fund and debt spending. Fitch considers the district's pace of amortization slow
at 25% retired in 10 years.
The district's debt service tax rate is also high at $0.47 per $100 of TAV,
which is near the state's statutory cap of $0.50 for new money debt issuance.
However, the district does not expect to issue debt in the near term given the
recent capital improvements and modest enrollment growth environment.
PENSION AND OPEB LIABILITIES EASILY MANAGED
Long-term liabilities related to pensions and other post-employment benefits
(OPEB) are limited to the district's participation in the state's Teacher
Retirement System (TRS), a cost-sharing multiple employer plan. The state pays
the bulk of pension and OPEB costs on behalf of the district, and the district's
required contribution equaled a nominal 1.0% of fiscal 2011 general fund
spending.
MATURE DISTRICT LOCATED IN EAST TEXAS; STABLE AREA ECONOMY
Longview ISD is located roughly 120 miles east of Dallas and 60 miles west of
Shreveport, LA and served by major transportation corridors. The district is
part of the larger Longview metropolitan statistical area, which is an
industrial, retail, and distribution center of East Texas. The area economy has
traditionally served as a center for oil and natural gas operations but has
become increasingly diversified with the growth of education, health care,
manufacturing, transportation/distribution, government and retail trade as major
employment sectors.
The area employment picture is positive, with a fairly low unemployment rate and
expanding employment count in the city. Both indicators improved during the
12-month period ending May 2012; the unemployment rate dropped to 5.9% from 6.7%
and employment grew a solid 2.5%. Wealth levels of district residents are below
average, with both per capita income and median household income at 81% of the
nationwide average; however, the region also has a lower cost of living.
ASSESSED VALUE STABILIZING
Consecutive years of strong TAV growth preceded the decline in fiscal 2011 TAV,
which was driven primarily by weakness in commercial, industrial, and mineral
(oil and gas) values. The current year's TAV stabilized at $4 billion and
preliminary appraisal figures suggest 1.7% growth for fiscal 2013.