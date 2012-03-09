March 9 - Overview
-- France-based lodging company Accor S.A. (Accor) has strengthened its
credit metrics and reduced its unadjusted debt in 2011 thanks to asset
disposals.
-- We are revising our outlook on Accor to stable from negative and
affirming the 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will post
an adjusted ratio of funds from operations to debt of about 25% in 2012 while
maintaining adequate free operating cash flow generation.
Rating Action
On March 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
France-based lodging group Accor S.A. (Accor) to stable from negative.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term
corporate credit ratings.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view of Accor's improved financial position
on the back of satisfactory operating performances, successful deleveraging
following asset disposals, and our expectation of flat revenue per available
room (RevPAR) in Europe over the next 12 months. It also reflects our
assumption that the Standard & Poor's-adjusted ratio of funds from operations
(FFO) to debt, which reached 24% on Dec. 31, 2011, will strengthen further and
gradually exceed the 25% mark.
We continue to assess Accor's financial risk profile as "significant," as our
criteria define the term. Financial policy, which we view as "aggressive,"
remains its primary constraint. Our assessment incorporates the company's
track record of substantial shareholder remuneration, demonstrated by the
distribution of about EUR3.5 billion over the past five years and the spin-off
of the prepaid services provider Edenred S.A. (BBB+/Stable/A-2) in 2010.
Accor's distribution of an exceptional dividend announced during the
publication of its 2011 annual results reinforces this trend, although the
effect on 2012 credit ratios should be modest, according to our estimates. We
anticipate that credit ratios will only marginally improve because any
financial flexibility will likely be used to finance shareholder remuneration
or acquisitions. In our view, this strategy exposes Accor's financial ratios
to unexpected operating setbacks.
Accor's free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation, which has historically
been limited, has increased in 2011. Unadjusted FOCF increased to EUR126 million
from only EUR44 million in 2010 according to our calculations. However, Accor
remains less cash flow generative than peers such as InterContinental Hotels
Group PLC (BBB/Stable/--) or Marriott International Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2),
notably because a substantial proportion of its room portfolio is fully owned
or leased. While we foresee a modest operating improvement in 2012, with flat
RevPAR in Europe and more dynamic emerging markets, FOCF generation could be
limited by expansion capital expenditure (capex) and working capital
fluctuations.
We adjust Accor's financial metrics by adding EUR3.7 billion of operating leases
to reported gross debt, using the present value method based on the schedule
disclosed by the company and a 7% discount rate. We also increase adjusted FFO
by EUR64 million to account for costs that we consider to be nonrecurring.
Liquidity
The short-term credit rating is 'A-3'. We assess Accor's liquidity as
"strong," according to our criteria, as we expect liquidity sources to cover
funding needs by more than 1.5x over the next 12 months.
On Dec. 31, 2011, we calculated liquidity sources of about EUR4 billion over the
next 12 months, including:
-- EUR1.4 billion of cash and cash equivalents;
-- EUR1.7 billion of undrawn credit facilities, of which EUR1.5 billion
mature in 2016;
-- About EUR0.7 billion of FFO forecast over the next 12 months; and
-- EUR0.2 billion of announced asset sales.
This compares with liquidity needs of about EUR1.4 billion for the same period,
comprising:
-- EUR0.1 billion of short-term debt;
-- About EUR50 million of cash outflow related to working capital;
-- About EUR0.6 billion of capex;
-- About EUR0.4 billion of acquisition spend; and
-- EUR0.3 billion of dividends.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Accor will strengthen its
profitability over the next 12 months, owing to a mildly supportive operating
environment and the growing weight of higher-margin franchise and management
contracts. In addition, we believe that hotel disposals will likely reduce
adjusted debt by EUR0.7 billion in 2012. In our view, a ratio of adjusted FFO to
debt of more than 25% and a ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 3.5x
are commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating.
We could lower the rating if we consider that unexpected operating setbacks or
a loosening financial policy make the company unable to maintain its ratio of
debt to EBITDA and improve its ratio of FFO to debt in line with our
expectations for the current rating.
We would consider a positive rating action if Accor's ratio of adjusted FFO to
debt exceeds 30%, if adjusted debt to EBITDA falls below 3x, and if the
company improves its FOCF generation. Such an outcome appears unlikely at the
moment given the company's aggressive financial policy.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Accor S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB-/Negative/A-3
Senior Unsecured BBB-
Commercial Paper A-3
