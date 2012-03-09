March 9 - Overview -- U.S. midstream energy master limited partnership Kinder Morgan Energy Partners (KMP) issued $1 billion of senior unsecured notes. We are assigning our 'BBB' rating to the notes. -- Our stable outlook on KMP reflects our expectations for a slightly improving near-term financial profile, a well-managed capital spending program, and stand-alone debt to EBITDA in the low-4x area. We could lower the ratings if debt to EBITDA were to increase to over 4.5x. We are unlikely to raise ratings unless the partnership shows less willingness to use debt to fund growth-related capital spending. Rating Action On March 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' rating to Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P.'s (KMP) issuance of $1 billion of senior unsecured notes. KMP intends to use proceeds from the notes to repay $450 million of notes due March 15, 2012, repay commercial paper, and for general partnership purposes. Rationale Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating on Houston-based midstream energy transport and storage company KMP reflects the company's "strong" business risk profile, which its "significant" financial risk profile (as our criteria define the terms) partly offsets. The rating also reflects the link between KMP and its lower-rated parent, Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI; BB/Stable/--). KMP owns and operates natural gas pipelines, refined products pipelines, liquids and bulk terminal facilities, carbon dioxide pipelines, and crude oil production. As of Dec. 31, 2011, KMP had about $14 billion of total reported debt. On Oct. 17, 2011, KMI announced an agreement to purchase El Paso Corp. for $38 billion. The combination will create the fourth-largest energy company in North America, with the largest natural gas pipeline network by a significant margin. The parties expect to close the transaction in second-quarter 2012. We affirmed the ratings on KMI, El Paso, and KMP on Oct. 17, 2011, as a result of the announcement. We base our view of KMP's strong business risk profile on its a strong competitive position in many of its markets, large scale of operations, sizable proportion of fee-based revenues, diversified asset mix, and active commodity price hedging program to reduce the risk from the oil production operations. KMP operates assets in the following segments: -- Natural gas pipelines, storage, and gathering and processing assets (about 30% of projected 2012 distributable cash flow); -- Carbon dioxide for crude oil production using tertiary recovery techniques, and related pipeline assets (slightly more than 30%); -- Refined petroleum products pipelines (roughly 17%); -- Liquids and bulk storage terminals (about 17%); and -- Crude oil and refined petroleum transportation in Canada (5%). The natural gas pipelines, refined petroleum products pipelines, and the terminals business provide a solid base for the ratings as these segments benefit from volume and pricing security, with most capacity in these segments under long-term take-or-pay contracts. Although the carbon dioxide segment has material exposure to energy commodity prices, especially crude oil, an active commodity price hedging program--about 77% of the 2011 volumes hedged at $91 per barrel (bbl)--minimizes cash flow volatility. Offsetting production declines and managing oil price volatility are key challenges affecting cash flow and could detract from KMP's credit quality. KMP has an aggressive yet generally well-executed approach toward its capital spending program across multiple business lines in various geographic areas. KMP expects its capital spending budget to be about $1.9 billion in 2012, including $250 million of sustaining capital expenditures. However, KMP's capital spending is aggressive and we expect its overall program to be higher due to likely drop-downs of natural gas pipelines in 2012 from assets currently owned by El Paso via the newly formed KMI/El Paso entity and a potential $3.8 billion multiyear project on the Trans Mountain pipeline system in Canada. KMP also undertakes large projects, such as building multiple long-haul natural gas pipelines and acquisition of more of the Haynesville gathering system. Small-to-midsize acquisitions, especially in the terminals segment, remain a staple of KMP's spending program. We believe the master limited partnership (MLP) structure increases financial risk for KMP because the company distributes a substantial portion of its cash flow to its limited and general partners. The need to demonstrate steady growth in unit distributions limits financial flexibility, particularly given that almost 50% of distributions are paid to KMP's general partner, KMI, primarily through incentive distribution rights. This heightened motivation to show growth and boost distributions that disproportionately benefit KMI could lead KMP's management to take incrementally greater business and financial risks. Any reduction in KMP's distributions would disproportionately affect the upstream cash flows to KMI. KMI is significantly dependent on the cash flows from KMP because the general and limited partner distributions account for more than 95% of its total EBITDA. Given the common ownership between these two entities, we believe that KMP would not lower distributions unless the situation became dire. The insulation between KMP and KMI includes voting requirements for the independent directors at the general partner, an unaffiliated owner of the general partner who can veto any KMP bankruptcy filing, and a nonconsolidation opinion. KMP's cash distribution requirements and its large capital spending program heavily influence its financial risk profile, which we characterize as significant. Given KMP's continuous growth trajectory, fueled by new projects and acquisitions, its cash flows typically lag its debt issuances related to its new assets. As such, KMP's projected credit metrics (exclusive of material new projects) typically exceed its current ratios. Key credit metrics also depend on KMP keeping its portfolio of expansion projects on time and on budget and funding them in a credit-supportive manner to generate the incremental cash flow necessary to maintain its financial profile, and thus our rating on the company. The mainly fee-based nature of the company's various businesses and significant hedges in the carbon dioxide business, which is the most volatile of KMP's businesses, support near-term cash flow predictability. We expect credit metrics to be adequate for the rating, with debt to EBITDA of about 4x, and funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage and FFO to total debt of about 5.5x and 20%, respectively. As of Sept. 30, 2011, debt to EBITDA was 4.3x with FFO to total debt of about 21%. A reduction in capital spending requirements, full cash flow receipts, reduced guaranteed debt obligations from the large pipeline projects recently completed, and higher oil prices currently bolster KMP's credit metrics. Liquidity Our short-term rating on KMP is 'A-2'. We view KMP's liquidity as adequate. For the next 12 months, we expect KMP's liquidity sources to slightly exceed its projected uses. We project FFO of about $3 billion, a $2.2 billion revolving credit facility due July 2016 (reduced by about $645 million of commercial paper as of Dec. 31, 2011), and cash of about $409 million as of Dec. 31, 2011. We project cash uses to include estimated maintenance and long lead-time projects in the area of $1.5 billion (note though that total expenditures may be notably higher related to discretionary projects) and roughly $3 billion in cash distributions and debt maturities. KMP is in compliance with its financial covenants, with a consolidated debt to consolidated EBITDA ratio of 3.72x (limit of 5.5x) as of Sept. 30, 2011. If EBITDA were to fall, we would expect the company to curtail growth-oriented capital expenditures or use external financing to meet any shortfall, assuming it does not reduce distributions. KMP's liquidity and cash generation are adequate to fund the company's operations and maintenance capital spending requirements, and to meet its debt service and distributions. However, the company must preserve access to the debt and equity markets to raise funds for its growth-oriented capital expenditure program and to maintain its ratings. KMP has demonstrated its ability to access the capital markets even amid very challenging conditions. We expect KMP's distribution coverage ratio to be roughly 1x in 2012, in line with historical averages. The company expects total distributions to be about $3.1 billion, with about $500 million paid to Kinder Morgan Management LLC in shares, which provides a slight cushion. KMP has been able to meet its distribution growth targets consistently, and there is no single element that is likely to result in a distribution shortfall. KMI could also support KMP's liquidity, if necessary, by purchasing equity through KMP's revolving credit facility. KMI has offered this support in the past, and we expect it would do so in the future, if possible, to maintain KMP's financial health. Outlook Our stable outlook on the ratings reflects our expectations for a slightly improving near-term financial profile, a well-managed capital spending program, and stand-alone debt to EBITDA in the low-4x area. We could lower the ratings if debt to EBITDA were to increase to over 4.5x. We are unlikely to raise ratings unless the partnership shows less willingness to use debt to fund growth-related capital expenditures. We also consider KMI's systemwide leverage in our ratings on KMP. Related Criteria And Research -- Ratings On Kinder Morgan Inc., El Paso corp. Are Affirmed After Announced Acquisition, Oct. 17, 2011 -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Midstream Energy Companies, Dec. 18, 2008 Ratings List Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2 New Rating $1 billion senior unsecured notes BBB