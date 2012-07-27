Overview
-- We believe the probability of extraordinary government support for
Russian state-run technology investment vehicle RusNano is "high".
-- We have revised our approach to the company's stand-alone credit
profile, and now assess it under our private equity criteria at 'b+'.
-- We are affirming our 'BB+' long-term issuer credit rating and 'ruAA+'
Russia national scale rating on RusNano.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that strong ongoing
state support in the form of guarantees will continue at least until 2015.
Rating Action
On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+'
long-term issuer credit rating and 'ruAA+' Russia national scale rating on
Russian state-run technology investment vehicle RusNano. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on RusNano reflect our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood
that the government of the Russian Federation (foreign currency
BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA')
would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of
financial distress. They incorporate its stand-alone credit profile, which we
assess at 'b+'.
We expect RusNano to receive strong ongoing support from the Russian
government in the form of guarantees on all debt issued. In accordance with
our criteria for government-related entities, our view that there is a "high"
likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of
RusNano's:
-- "Important role" for the government of Russia. The government created
RusNano to support state policies on promoting economic diversification into
innovative sectors. RusNano's mandate is to invest in projects that apply
nanotechnology and to promote these investments in the market. Consequently,
RusNano is one of the government's main tools of economic diversification in
high tech industries, which is confirmed by the government's approval of large
regular equity injections and guarantees; and
-- "Very strong" link with the Russian government, currently its full
owner. Following the transformation of RusNano into a joint-stock company in
March 2011, the government continues to monitor RusNano closely. Although
privatization of a 10% stake in the company in 2012-2013 is under
consideration, it is unlikely, in our view, to affect the link with the
government. The government has confirmed its plans to guarantee RusNano's
borrowings of Russian ruble (RUB) 182 billion (about $6 billion) in 2010-2015,
approving a further RUB28 billion in guarantees on July 11, 2012.
Accordingly, the ratings on RusNano are higher than its 'b+' stand-alone
credit profile, which reflects our expectation of strong ongoing government
support, but also the company's very short track record and credit history,
together with aggressively growing borrowing, and low, albeit improving,
profitability. The ratings are constrained by high credit risk from investment
in very risky and unpredictable high technology projects at an early stage of
the project life, together with a rapidly growing investment portfolio and
enterprise risk management that needs strengthening.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'B'. With RUB85 billion in total cash estimated as of
July 1, 2012, of which RUB17.6 billion is earmarked for investments and
unavailable for debt service, we consider the company's liquidity position as
adequate. However, there is a risk related to the fact that all borrowings
that the company receives under government guarantee are earmarked for
investments and cannot be used for other purposes such as to repay other
borrowing. The company's current repayment schedule is medium to long term,
with a first maturity of RUB5 billion falling due in 2015, RUB10 billion in
2016, RUB38 billion in 2017 and the remainder beyond that. Accordingly, debt
service consists of interest only until 2015. According to the company's cash
plan, RusNano intends to maintain at least RUB20 billion of non-earmarked cash
in the next year. Our understanding remains that all borrowing received or
planned is or will be guaranteed by the Russian government.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that strong ongoing state support
in the form of guarantees will continue at least until 2015 and help offset
any uncertainty we perceive in terms of the viability of the applied business
model.
We could raise the ratings to reflect a significant improvement in RusNano's
stand-alone credit profile. This could be driven by stronger evidence of
strong investment portfolio performance (including a successful exit strategy)
or a higher probability of timely extraordinary support, both of which seem
unlikely within the outlook timeframe (12 months).
We could lower the ratings within the next 12 months if we lower the sovereign
local currency credit rating or if we observe signs of a lower likelihood of
timely extraordinary support from the government. Larger-than-expected
borrowings, beyond the amounts guaranteed by the government, deterioration of
RusNano's liquidity position or investment portfolio performance far below the
company's expectations could also pressure the stand-alone credit profile and
the ratings.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
-- Rating Private Equity Companies' Debt And Counterparty Obligations,
March 11, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
RusNano
Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B
Russia National Scale Rating ruAA+/--/--
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.