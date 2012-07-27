July 27 - The untimely death of Ghana's President John Atta Mills this week,
just months away from the next election in December, has highlighted the
country's political and economic challenges. Our main concern remains that a
tight political contest will result in further fiscal slippage, as the
government seeks to maintain power, Fitch Ratings says.
The smooth transition of power to the caretaker president, John Dramani Mahama,
reaffirms Ghana's position as a stable democracy. Mahama will be running as the
NDC presidential candidate in the December 2012 poll, but will face fierce
competition from the opposition NPP, which was only narrowly beaten by a 1%
margin at the 2008 polls.
In the past, Ghana's fiscal prudence has been harmed by pre-election spending
sprees. This time, the stakes are even higher as revenue from the recently
developed Jubilee oilfield will boost government coffers.
The supplementary budget presented to parliament this month showed that the
government is struggling to keep spending in check ahead of the elections. The
budget requested an additional GHC2.6 billion of public spending (3.7% of GDP)
that would see the country's fiscal deficit rise from an initial target of 4.8%
of GDP to 6.7% of GDP.
Part of the additional expenditure is to fund the bourgeoning wage bill, which
has nearly doubled over the past two years, after state employees moved to a new
salary structure and basic pay rose by 18%. Although real wages have been eroded
by high inflation and a sharp depreciation of the currency, the cedi, the
prospect of a closely contested election is probably the main driver of wage
hikes. Increased fuel and utility subsidies and additional election-related
spending also pushed up expenditure.
More encouraging was the government's decision to speed up payments of around
GHC1.1 billion of arrears that were accrued during 2011. However, releasing
these payments over a short period may exacerbate inflation at a time when food
prices are expected to rise sharply.
We have previously indicated that getting through the election without fiscal
slippage could warrant a positive action on Ghana's 'B+' rating, as the
medium-term outlook has been greatly enhanced by oil and gas sector development.
However, further slippage, potentially driven by high wage increases or to a
lesser extent the recurrence of large utility subsidies should oil prices surge,
will erode the modest gains Ghana has made over the past year to consolidate the
fiscal position. A weak fiscal position and a lack of fiscal discipline will
weigh on the rating unless President Mahama takes a firm stance against further
fiscal laxity ahead of the elections.
The incoming government will need to focus urgently on reform, especially in
public expenditure management. Structural sources of fiscal slippage will need
to be addressed, including fuel and utility subsidies, weak controls on capital
spending, and civil service reforms. This would ease concerns about a major
weakness for Ghana's creditworthiness and combined with the boost from oil
production and revenue, could allow Ghana's rating to improve. The Outlook on
the rating is Stable.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Ghana