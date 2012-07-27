July 27 - The untimely death of Ghana's President John Atta Mills this week, just months away from the next election in December, has highlighted the country's political and economic challenges. Our main concern remains that a tight political contest will result in further fiscal slippage, as the government seeks to maintain power, Fitch Ratings says. The smooth transition of power to the caretaker president, John Dramani Mahama, reaffirms Ghana's position as a stable democracy. Mahama will be running as the NDC presidential candidate in the December 2012 poll, but will face fierce competition from the opposition NPP, which was only narrowly beaten by a 1% margin at the 2008 polls. In the past, Ghana's fiscal prudence has been harmed by pre-election spending sprees. This time, the stakes are even higher as revenue from the recently developed Jubilee oilfield will boost government coffers. The supplementary budget presented to parliament this month showed that the government is struggling to keep spending in check ahead of the elections. The budget requested an additional GHC2.6 billion of public spending (3.7% of GDP) that would see the country's fiscal deficit rise from an initial target of 4.8% of GDP to 6.7% of GDP. Part of the additional expenditure is to fund the bourgeoning wage bill, which has nearly doubled over the past two years, after state employees moved to a new salary structure and basic pay rose by 18%. Although real wages have been eroded by high inflation and a sharp depreciation of the currency, the cedi, the prospect of a closely contested election is probably the main driver of wage hikes. Increased fuel and utility subsidies and additional election-related spending also pushed up expenditure. More encouraging was the government's decision to speed up payments of around GHC1.1 billion of arrears that were accrued during 2011. However, releasing these payments over a short period may exacerbate inflation at a time when food prices are expected to rise sharply. We have previously indicated that getting through the election without fiscal slippage could warrant a positive action on Ghana's 'B+' rating, as the medium-term outlook has been greatly enhanced by oil and gas sector development. However, further slippage, potentially driven by high wage increases or to a lesser extent the recurrence of large utility subsidies should oil prices surge, will erode the modest gains Ghana has made over the past year to consolidate the fiscal position. A weak fiscal position and a lack of fiscal discipline will weigh on the rating unless President Mahama takes a firm stance against further fiscal laxity ahead of the elections. The incoming government will need to focus urgently on reform, especially in public expenditure management. Structural sources of fiscal slippage will need to be addressed, including fuel and utility subsidies, weak controls on capital spending, and civil service reforms. This would ease concerns about a major weakness for Ghana's creditworthiness and combined with the boost from oil production and revenue, could allow Ghana's rating to improve. The Outlook on the rating is Stable. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Ghana