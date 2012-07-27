July 27 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded VCL Multi-Compartment S.A. Compartment VCL 11's (VCL11) and VCL Multi-Compartment S.A. - Compartment 12's (VCL12) class B notes as follows: VCL11: EUR42.52m class A floating-rate notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR2.77m class B floating-rate notes: upgraded to 'AA+sf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable VCL12: EUR132.81m class A floating-rate notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR7.19m class B floating-rate notes: upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable The rating actions follow a review of the transactions' performance to date, and reflect the good performance of both transactions as demonstrated by the cumulative net loss ratios to date, which remain below Fitch's base case assumptions. The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectation of the continuing performance of the transactions as well as the outlook for the German economy and the robust labour market. Both transactions have a similar structure, starting with sequential amortisation until predefined targeted over-collateralisation (OC) levels are reached, which trigger pro-rata amortisation. Target OC levels were reached during the transactions' initial year and all classes are amortising. As a result of amortisation and good performance, credit enhancement (CE) levels have increased. VCL11 has been amortising since closing in October 2009. The transaction amortised sequentially until the target OC levels were reached in August 2010, which resulted in a switch to pro-rata amortisation. As of the June 2012 investor report, the pool balance has amortised to 9.26% of its initial amount, resulting in a switch to sequential amortisation of the notes. The class A notes have amortised down to 8.5% and the class B notes to 14.5% of their respective initial note balance. The transaction has built up additional CE through amortisation. The CE for the class A notes was 26.8% (from 9.5% at closing) and for the class B notes was 21.32% (from 6.0% at closing). Cumulative net losses are 0.43% of the initial pool balance. No performance trigger breaches have occurred to date. VCL12 closed in September 2010 and amortised sequentially until June 2011, when target OC levels were reached. The pool factor as of the June 2012 investor report was 28.70%. 26.56% of the class A notes and 37.64% of the class B notes are currently outstanding (as a percentage of their respective initial note balance). CE has built up to 18.80% from 9.5% for the class A notes and to 14.22% from 6.0% for the class B notes. Cumulative net losses are 0.17% of the initial pool balance. No performance trigger breaches have occurred to date. The transactions are securitising auto lease receivables originated in Germany by Volkswagen Leasing GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: Monthly investor reports provided by Volkswagen Leasing GmbH. Applicable criteria, "EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria", dated 12 July 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria