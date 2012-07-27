July 27 - Fitch Ratings has revised CJSC Transtelecom Company's (TTK) Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmed the company's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' and National Long-term rating at 'A-(rus)'. TTK's senior unsecured debt has been affirmed at 'B+' and domestic senior unsecured debt at 'A-(rus)'. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'B'. The revision of the Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that TTK's operational and financial performance in the medium term will be better than previously expected. Fitch expects that, as the results of five months this year have demonstrated, pressure on TTK's core wholesale business will likely reduce in 2012-13, retail broadband business will continue successfully developing and provide revenue growth, while improvements in company's margins will continue. As a result, the company will be able to constrain leverage growth in 2012-14, driven primarily by substantial capital expenditures into retail broadband, on net debt/EBITDA metrics below 2.6-2.7x (on FFO adjusted net leverage below 3.6-3.7x), which is below Fitch's previous expectations for leverage increase in 2012-14. Revenue from TTK's core wholesale business, which has been under tough pressure in previous years as major Russian operators started to increasingly rely on their own backbone networks, is likely to stabilise in 2012 and only face marginal pressure in the medium term. The capacity of backbone networks, owned by major Russian operators, is expanding at a lower rate than earlier, while the volume of transmitted voice and data traffic is still growing quickly. Fitch expects that TTK's revenue from corporate data transmission services (IP Access, IP VPN) will grow moderately over the medium term, almost fully compensating revenue decline from voice wholesale and channels leasing services. These services are expected to slow down revenue decline compared to -20% and -5% in 2011 for voice wholesale and channels leasing, respectively. The company's retail broadband business continued developing in accordance with the strategic plan to achieve 2.3m broadband subs by end-2015. TTK acquired several regional broadband operators in Q411-Q112 with more than 250,000 broadband subscribers. Fitch expects that revenue from this segment will substantially increase and become comparable to revenue from the stagnating wholesale and channels leasing services. However, the agency notes that the retail broadband strategy still contains significant operational and financial risks; in particular, TTK now faces the material challenge of integrating the acquired broadband operators. Broadband revenue is likely to become the main driver of TTK's revenue, but the margin of error for this strategy within the current rating level is thin. TTK has significantly reduced its cost base, leading the EBITDA margin to improve to 16.9% in 2011 from 11.5% in 2010. Fitch understands that these initiatives are fully supported by TTK's shareholder RZD, and there is evidence that without amendments in intercompany agreements on the provision of certain core services and lease payments, this improvement could not be made. With growing high margins from the corporate data transmission and retail broadband segments, TTK is able to continue improve EBITDA margin. Fitch rates TTK, which is 100% controlled by RZD, on a standalone basis without potential parent support from the parent. However, the agency understands that RZD is willing to provide indirect financial support for TTK in case of need. Progress in resolving the situation with Football Club Lokomotive, which has been transferred to TTK's balance, and successful corporate structure reorganisation, which aims to eliminate RZD's and other minority ownership in TTK's operating subsidiaries, needs to be achieved in order not to threaten TTK's current rating. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Positive: Further successful development of the retail broadband business and revenue increase from this segment to sizes comparable to wholesale revenue could lead to positive rating action Negative: Operational and financial performance in 2012-13 below Fitch's expectations leading to leveraging increasing to net debt/EBITDA 3.0x (FFO adjusted net leverage 4.0x) would likely lead to a negative rating action. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology